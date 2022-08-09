NinjaCat Acquires Shape.io, Furthering Vision of Delivering An All-In-One Platform and Single Source of Truth for All Marketing Data

Expands Digital Marketing Performance Management Platform with Integrated PPC Budget Management and Reporting

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NinjaCat , the digital marketing performance management platform purpose-built for agencies, media companies, and multilocation brands, today announced the acquisition of Shape.io , a leading pay-per-click (PPC) budget management software suite. The integration of Shape.io's budget monitoring and automation capabilities together with the addition of its leadership, engineering, and sales teams will accelerate NinjaCat's mission to deliver an all-in-one platform to store, report, monitor, analyze, and act on marketing data at scale.

According to NinjaCat CEO Paul Deraval, the acquisition signals a major shift in the market, as the company moves closer to delivering an alternative to the status quo; a "frankenstack" of point solutions, cobbled together for digital marketing analytics and reporting.

"The current landscape of multiple, disparate data sources and solutions makes it virtually impossible for marketers to implement and manage programs at scale. It's simply no longer a viable option," said Deraval. "By integrating Shape.io directly into the NinjaCat platform, our customers can now seamlessly track cross-channel ad spend alongside a wide range of other metrics. This allows us to move even faster towards our goal of delivering a single source of truth for all marketing data in one place."

Shape.io helps marketing departments and agencies who operate at scale optimize their budgets with the ability to control, organize, and collaborate on ad spend. For those who manage PPC marketing efforts for potentially thousands of customers, this creates efficiency everywhere, with the ability to set automations that limit overspending, provide recommendations where budgets are being under-deployed, and monitor budget pacing to hit targets right on time.

"It's never been more challenging for companies to effectively manage the sheer volume of marketing and advertising data businesses create, and bringing together data from disparate sources is the key," said Chris Vlessis, CEO of Shape.io. "NinjaCat has a powerful vision and roadmap for delivering a tightly integrated platform that will enable our clients to report and act on their marketing campaigns with greater accuracy and efficiency than ever before. We're extremely excited to be a part of it."

Shape.io's capabilities are already being utilized by the companies' joint customers, and will be made available to new and existing customers in coming months.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. As a result of the acquisition, NinjaCat will increase to 350 customers managing more than half a million digital campaigns and $7B in advertising spend across the platform.

About NinjaCat

NinjaCat is a digital marketing performance management platform built for agencies, media companies, and brands. The NinjaCat platform is powered by the industry's most transformational data model for multi-channel digital marketing performance analytics, connecting hundreds of marketing data sources into a single platform. Marketers using NinjaCat can build and automate beautiful reports and dashboards at scale. By eliminating manual data wrangling and accelerating time to insight, NinjaCat's reporting and campaign monitoring solutions empower teams to communicate quickly and insightfully to prove the effectiveness of their marketing efforts to business stakeholders. Learn more at www.ninjacat.io .

SOURCE NinjaCat