NinjaJobs Reports 110% Growth in Annual Revenue

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NinjaJobs, a unique platform for cybersecurity job seekers and employers, reported that its revenue year over year grew by 110% in 2021, and that it is planning to roll out more functionalities and product enhancements in 2022. The company was built eight years ago by cybersecurity professionals as an exclusive community for recruiting and placing expert, senior-level cybersecurity professionals. Over the past two years, it has added a comprehensive cybersecurity job search platform that offers robust functionality to facilitate connections between hiring organizations and cybersecurity job seekers at all levels of experience.

Cybersecurity Jobs Platform Connects Employers and Cybersecurity Professionals We combine technology and dedicated recruiters to provide the best possible service.

In 2021, NinjaJobs more than doubled the number of large enterprises enrolled in its Enterprise Subscription program, which enables employers to automate aspects of their candidate sourcing and advertise their openings at an affordable, cost-effective, and competitive rate. Thousands of organizations, including many Fortune 1000 companies, use the NinjaJobs platform to post cybersecurity jobs and find the right candidates for those positions.

"As the worldwide shortage of cybersecurity and IT talent continues, NinjaJobs is an even more important resource for organizations that are trying to fill their vacant positions with the right candidates, whether for entry-level IT staff jobs or executive positions," said Drew Fearson, CEO at NinjaJobs. "Contrary to the widely reported 'Great Resignation' trend, we have observed a notable lack of turnover in cybersecurity jobs," added Fearson, "which we attribute to an increase in remote work opportunities, higher compensation rates, and greater job satisfaction."

"NinjaJobs has the top street cred in the cybersecurity talent management space. We used NinjaJobs repeatedly to find top cybersecurity talent that was vetted and known in our industry, and the quality and conversion rate of CVs from NinjaJobs was an order of magnitude better than other sources," said Jerry Perullo, Chief Information Security Officer of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

Cybersecurity job seeking is on the rise - in 2021, the NinjaJobs platform averaged 52,000 job seekers and 12,000 job searches per month, and in the past three months, weekly traffic to the platform has increased by 33%.

About NinjaJobs

NinjaJobs , built by and for cybersecurity professionals, matches cybersecurity professionals with a variety of jobs, ranging from entry-level positions to top-tier executive positions. Its comprehensive online jobs platform provides employers access to thousands of job seeker profiles that highlight valuable cyber skills and competencies. Jobseekers who are looking for their next opportunity can register and maintain their qualifications as they progress in their careers. The company offers concierge recruiting services to identify the best candidates for enterprises that are seeking senior executive cybersecurity professionals. Learn more at www.ninjajobs.org .

Media contact:

Drew Fearson, CEO

NinjaJobs

(703) 594-7765

[email protected]

SOURCE NinjaJobs