NinjaOne Debuts Patch Management Advancements to Mitigate Security Vulnerabilities

News provided by

NinjaOne

06 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NinjaOne, a modern, cloud-native IT management platform for managed service providers (MSPs) and IT departments, today announced enhancements to NinjaOne  Patch Management, delivering the latest automated patching solutions to maintain business operations and keep organizations secure.

Patching is a tedious, time-consuming task but also a critical step to secure modern IT environments, where technology experts are now required to manage more devices than ever because of the shift to remote and hybrid work. NinjaOne is simplifying the process with a new patching dashboard, automated Linux and MacOS patching improvements, and patch scheduling flexibility.

With NinjaOne Patch Management, companies can automatically patch any device from a centralized, easy-to-use console, and automate every step of the process, spending 90 percent less time patching.

They also now have access to:

  • New patching dashboard – With this dashboard, customers can view the patch status for all their endpoints and immediately respond to failed or missed patches.
  • Linux patching functionality – Customers now have easy deployment of operating system and third-party patches for common Linux distributions natively within the NinjaOne platform console.
  • Mac third-party patching – Organizations can easily deploy patches for common third-party apps on MacOS devices to achieve clearer visibility into the patch status of all Mac endpoints. 
  • Patch scheduling flexibility – This allows for scheduled updates multiple times within a week and the ability to set recurring dates and skip months if necessary.

"NinjaOne has simplified the entire process of patch management allowing us to identify and remediate vulnerabilities and mitigate security issues," said Nesta Hayward, Director of Technology, National Fire and Safety. "We've also been able to automate the time-consuming task of patching, freeing up our teams to focus on more strategic initiatives and client relationships."

"Organizations today are constantly under threat, with hundreds of cyberattacks being reported each week," said Rahul Hirani, Senior Vice President of Product Management for NinjaOne. ". With these latest advancements, NinjaOne is delivering on our commitment to help customers easily patch Windows, Mac and Linux devices all from a single, centralized, easy-to-use platform."

About NinjaOne

NinjaOne is a leading unified IT management solution that simplifies the way IT teams work. With NinjaOne, MSPs and IT departments can automate, manage, and remediate all their endpoint management tasks within one fast, modern, intuitive platform, improving technician efficiency and user satisfaction.

Dayna Fried
[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1668287/NinjaOne_Logo.jpg

SOURCE NinjaOne

Also from this source

NinjaOne Debuts Patch Management Advancements to Mitigate Security Vulnerabilities

NinjaOne stellt Verbesserungen im Patch Management vor, um Sicherheitsschwachstellen zu entschärfen

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.