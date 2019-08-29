NinjaRMM Launches Mobile App, VMware Monitoring, and Advanced Patch Management Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NinjaRMM , the company transforming IT management with its powerful, easy-to-use remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform, today announced the launch of several key new features as part of NinjaRMM's 4.3 release. The new additions include VMware monitoring, Windows feature and driver updates, and the highly anticipated iOS mobile app.

With virtual machine utilization continuing to soar, NinjaRMM's new VMware monitoring provides critical capabilities like performance monitoring, alerting, and policy configuration, all seamlessly integrated into the NinjaRMM platform. In addition, the newly expanded patch management functionality gives NinjaRMM partners the ability to automate Windows feature and driver updates — a long-standing source of frustration for IT professionals.

"NinjaRMM has already been ranked #1 when it comes to patch management capabilities," said AJ Singh, VP Product at NinjaRMM, "but these Windows feature and driver updates raise the bar even more. Ninja's OS patching will make it even easier for MSP's to ensure their end users' machines are always securely up to date."

One of the most exciting features to come out 4.3 is NinjaRMM Mobile. NinjaRMM users can now experience the power of the NinjaRMM platform from anywhere. Features like Task Manager are available in the app, as well as remote access tools like Cloud RDP and Splashtop.

"MSPs are routinely out on the road visiting clients or partners, but what happens if there's an emergency?" says Sal Sferlazza, CEO at NinjaRMM. "Now our partners have visibility, access, and control on the go. They can respond to real-time alerts and quickly jump into the NinjaRMM app to investigate and remediate right from their phone."

Looking ahead, Sferlazza explained that the company continues to launch major new releases every 45 - 60 days. "We are constantly building and enhancing the features we know MSPs actually need," Sferlazza said. "But we are also innovating, and building new features MSPs never knew they needed. We want to keep our partners ahead of the technology curve."

About NinjaRMM

NinjaRMM is an all-in-one remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform that combines powerful, time-saving functionality with an intuitive, easy-to-use UI that MSPs and IT pros actually love to use. NinjaRMM was recognized as the #1 RMM software on G2Crowd across eight key categories including ease-of-use, product direction, and overall satisfaction. Learn more by visiting www.ninjarmm.com .

