NinjaRMM Marketing Leader Recognized In First-Ever Channel Futures DE&I 101 List

At NinjaRMM, Rachel is a consistent voice and ally when it comes to DE&I initiatives. In her role leading NinjaRMM's marketing department, she actively encourages the representation of different genders, ethnicities, abilities, and ages across the company's marketing initiatives and imagery. Core to the belief that anyone can succeed in a career in technology and IT, NinjaRMM's marketing and content teams will continue to identify, feature, and promote diverse voices from across the technology channel.

"It's an honor to be included in the Channel Futures DE&I 101 list and be among a group of leaders truly committed to diversifying the channel and uplifting underrepresented voices," said Rachel Spatz. "Greater diversity in the technology channel will only lead to greater innovation and I'm proud of the impact we're making at NinjaRMM. I hope this recognition can shine a spotlight on the need for continued investment and action on diversity, equity, and inclusion."

NinjaRMM stands as a proud supporter and advocate for increasing diversity in tech. For more information on NinjaRMM, visit www.ninjarmm.com .

About NinjaRMM

NinjaRMM provides powerful, SaaS remote endpoint monitoring and management software to managed service providers and internal IT departments. The platform offers a single-pane-of-glass experience that increases business efficiency by combining monitoring, alerting, patching, antivirus, backup, and IT automation. NinjaRMM has been recognized as a Leader by user review sites like G2Crowd, SourceForge, and Capterra and was named the #1 RMM across 8 categories, including ease of use, product direction, quality of support and overall satisfaction. NinjaRMM has offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Tampa, and Berlin, Germany. Learn more by visiting www.ninjarmm.com or signing up for a free trial .

