NinjaRMM Named #1 Remote Monitoring and Management Software by G2 Crowd in 8 Key Categories

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NinjaRMM , the company transforming IT management with its powerful, easy-to-use remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform, today announced that the company has been recognized by G2 Crowd as the #1 top-rated Remote Monitoring and Management software across eight key categories of criteria including ease-of-use, product direction, quality of support, and overall satisfaction.

"Our mantra at NinjaRMM is relentless innovation," says Salvatore Sferlazza, CEO and founder of NinjaRMM. "Our mission from the very beginning has been to provide our partners with the easiest, most powerful IT management software possible. We founded Ninja in 2013, almost a decade after the birth of most RMMs, but we have grown exponentially in that time and being named High Performer in the G2 Grid® for Remote Monitoring & Management is another indication we are delivering on that promise of a robust, yet intuitive RMM."

NinjaRMM was given the highest score in eight key categories in G2 Crowd's Remote Monitoring and Management Software category including:

Overall Satisfaction

Ease of Use

Ease of Setup

Ease of Admin

Quality of Support

Product Direction

Meets Requirements

Ease of Doing Business With

"MSPs and IT leaders should be able to focus on their business, not just their tools," said Sferlazza. "To do that, they need tools that are reliable and powerful, but intuitive enough that they don't have to send technicians to a two-week university to learn how to use them. That's why we built Ninja."

To qualify for inclusion in the Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) category, a product must:

Monitor IT assets including endpoints, computers, and applications Monitor network performance, security, and availability Discover and track IT-related issues Allow remote administrators to access endpoints

For the G2 Grid for Remote Monitoring and Management, visit:

https://www.g2.com/categories/remote-monitoring-management-rmm

To see NinjaRMM 4.8 star reviews on G2 Crowd, visit:

https://www.g2.com/products/ninjarmm/reviews

About NinjaRMM

NinjaRMM is an all-in-one remote monitoring and management platform that combines powerful, time-saving functionality with an intuitive, easy-to-use UI that MSPs and IT pros actually love to use. NinjaRMM increases business efficiency by combining monitoring, alerting, patching, antivirus, backup, and IT automation all within a single pane of glass. Learn more by visiting www.ninjarmm.com or signing up for a free trial .

