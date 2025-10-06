NinjaTrader Group Announces Global Launch of the Inaugural NinjaTrader Arena Cup

Futures trading leader's largest trading competition touts $400,000 in cash prizes

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NinjaTrader Group, a global leader in retail futures and trading technology, today announced the launch of The NinjaTrader Arena Cup, its free simulated trading competition with $400,000 in cash prizes, now open to futures traders globally. Running from October 19 through November 17, The NinjaTrader Arena Cup will be the largest event of its kind in the company's history, with $400,000 in cash prizes on the line and spots for up to 30,000 traders.

The launch of The NinjaTrader Arena Cup comes as retail futures trading experiences unprecedented growth. In the first half of 2025 alone, NinjaTrader Group attracted more than 700,000 active simulated users who have executed 2.7 billion trades, putting the platform on pace to surpass its total sim trading volume from 2024. This momentum highlights the rapid rise of futures as a leading asset class for individual traders, driven by growing demand for new ways to engage with the markets and refine trading strategies.

The Arena Cup features three qualifiers, each with $50,000 in cash prizes. The top 10% of participants from every qualifier will move on to the final round. The championship features $250,000 in cash prizes, including $100,000 for the first-place winner with additional cash prizes for hundreds more. With no cost to enter, traders have nothing to lose, and everything to gain.

In each competition, traders will have the same starting balance, and a list of contracts will be traded to ensure a level playing field. The NinjaTrader Arena Cup will also feature prominent professional traders who will both trade and coach participants throughout. Expert commentary on the qualifying competitions and the final championship will be streamed live on NinjaTrader Live, NinjaTrader's popular educational livestreaming platform.

"The NinjaTrader Arena Cup is a chance for traders to showcase their skills, build confidence, and experience the excitement of trading in a risk-free environment with significant cash prizes," said Martin Franchi, CEO of NinjaTrader Group. "With $400,000 in cash prizes at stake, competitors can use our educational, risk management, and advanced trading tools to put their trading strategies and skills to test, for free, in our innovative trade simulation environment"

Launched in beta earlier this year, the NinjaTrader Arena is available to all traders and regularly features a variety of free simulated trading competitions with cash prizes. It gives traders the opportunity to stay connected to the markets from wherever they are and tackle situation-based trading scenarios while going head-to-head with their peers for a chance to win cash prizes.

About NinjaTrader Group, LLC



NinjaTrader Group is a global leader in retail futures and trading technology. Since 2003, NinjaTrader Brokerage has been empowering a community of nearly 2 million traders with cutting-edge technology, ultra-low commissions, and world-class support. Our modern, cloud-based platform, available on desktop, web, and mobile, gives traders the freedom to seize market opportunities anytime, anywhere. NinjaTrader Brokerage provides direct access to the futures markets, while NT Technologies delivers new tools, seamless NinjaTrader platform integration, and institutional-grade technology to support both individual prop traders and prop trading firms. For more information, visit www.ninjatrader.com.

Disclaimer: Futures trading involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing one's financial security or lifestyle. Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading.

