NinjaTrader Named Best Brokerage for Trading Futures for Fourth Consecutive Year at Benzinga Global Fintech Awards

Company Also Recognized for Developing Best-in-Class Education to Make Futures Accessible to All Traders

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, NinjaTrader Group, LLC, a global leader in futures brokerage and advanced technology for active traders, has won the award for Best Brokerage for Trading Futures at the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards. The firm was also honored at the awards ceremony last night for its role in developing best-in-class education to make futures accessible to all traders.

NinjaTrader Group CEO Martin Franchi said: "It is a tremendous honor to win this award for the fourth consecutive year as we celebrate our 20th anniversary in business. We are fully committed to delivering innovative products, intuitive, powerful technology and a broad range of services to our growing base of clients. As exchanges have developed futures products that are of increasing interest to traders, we've invested in important educational tools to make sure they have the resources they need to make informed decisions."

Jason Raznick, Benzinga founder and CEO, said: "NinjaTrader has solidified its position as the premier futures brokerage for active traders by continuously innovating with new technology, features and products for its users. In the past year, NinjaTrader made significant strides in making futures trading more accessible through its new mobile and web apps. We here at Benzinga are big fans of NinjaTrader and are looking forward to what's in store for the future."

In the past year, NinjaTrader has developed and offered introductory, on-demand training courses that highlight the dynamic nature of futures as an asset class and provide guidelines to help active traders bridge the transition from other asset classes into futures. The firm also hosts actionable daily broadcasts featuring live market commentary designed to help new futures traders build familiarity in the market, along with weekly thought leadership events bringing in top industry experts to provide additional market analysis and perspective.

Earlier this year, NinjaTrader announced the launch of new web and mobile apps for fully integrated, multi-device trading across the firm's cloud-based infrastructure, along with a series of enhancements to its offering. The suite includes a dramatically streamlined account opening and management process, along with a refreshed web and brand experience.

NinjaTrader has an ecosystem of more than 1,000 third-party vendors and thousands of external tools enabling traders to extend and customize their trading platform and analytics capabilities with trading indicators, apps, automated trading strategies and more.

The Benzinga award winners were selected based on scoring and commentary from a panel of independent judges representing a broad cross-section of the capital markets, investment and fintech industries. Evaluation criteria are focused on the concepts of innovation and accessibility. Benzinga is a full-service news and media company providing real-time news, actionable trading ideas and insightful commentary.

About NinjaTrader Group, LLC

NinjaTrader provides award-winning trading software and brokerage services to active futures traders. Founded in 2003, NinjaTrader has evolved into an industry leader supporting over 1 million traders around the globe with best-in-class technology, discount commissions and world-class support. The firm offers a modern cloud-based futures trading platform now available via desktop, mobile and web applications, enabling customers to trade from any location. For more information, visit www.ninjatrader.com or on Twitter at @NinjaTrader.

FULL RISK DISCLOSURE: Futures, foreign currency and options trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing one's financial security or lifestyle. Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Trading virtual currency derivatives has a variety of unique and potentially significant risks. Please read the CFTC & NFA virtual Currency Transaction Disclosures prior to any virtual currency trading.

SOURCE NinjaTrader Group