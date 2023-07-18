NinjaTrader Recognized as a 2023 Great Place to Work®

Official Certification from Independent Global Authority Reinforces Focus on Employee Satisfaction

CHICAGO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NinjaTrader Group, LLC, a global leader in futures brokerage and advanced technology for active traders, announced today that it has earned official certification as a 2023 Great Place to Work®. Based on confidential feedback from current employees through an independent survey and analysis, the recognition reflects the organization's focus on internal career development, competitive compensation and benefit packages, company-sponsored social and volunteering events, and fostering a culture of openness between leadership and the larger team.

"We are deeply honored to receive this certification, reinforcing our important focus on the employee experience," said NinjaTrader Group CEO Martin Franchi. "It is especially gratifying to know that we earned this distinction based on the first-hand accounts of our team members, who overwhelmingly reported feeling welcomed, supported and respected. We know that a confident, empowered team is the quickest way to achieve our organizational goal of providing the best possible experience to our ever-growing community of traders who rely on our technology and service every day."

In December, NinjaTrader was named Best Brokerage for Trading Futures for the third consecutive year at the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards.

The Great Place to Work Certification™ is based entirely on the analysis of responses provided by employees about their experience with the organization. NinjaTrader scored 29 points higher than the typical U.S.-based company, with especially strong responses in the categories of justice, hospitality, leadership behavior and fair treatment across demographics including race, age, sexual orientation and gender identity.

Great Place To Work is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. Certification from Great Place To Work is the sole official recognition based entirely on real-time responses from company employees about their workplace experience. Organizations around the world partner with Great Place To Work to understand how effectively their leaders create conditions for an overwhelmingly positive employee experience.

About NinjaTrader Group, LLC

NinjaTrader Group firms provide award-winning trading software and brokerage services to active futures traders. Founded in 2003, NinjaTrader has evolved into an industry leader supporting over 800,000 traders around the globe with best-in-class technology, world-class support and discount commissions through its direct-to-consumer futures commission merchant (FCM). The firm offers a modern cloud-based futures trading platform now available via desktop, mobile and web applications, enabling customers to trade from any location. For more information, visit www.ninjatrader.com or on Twitter at @NinjaTrader.

FULL RISK DISCLOSURE: Futures, foreign currency and options trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing one's financial security or lifestyle. Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Trading virtual currency derivatives have a variety of unique and potentially significant risks. Please read the CFTC & NFA virtual Currency Transaction Disclosures prior to any virtual currency trading.

SOURCE NinjaTrader Group