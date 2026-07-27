NinjaTrader to Offer CME Group Single Stock Futures, Giving Active Traders Direct Access to Top U.S. Brands Including Nvidia, Tesla and Apple

New futures contracts on leading U.S. companies offer active traders a more capital-efficient and flexible way to trade individual stocks

CHICAGO, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NinjaTrader Group, a global leader in retail futures trading, today announced that CME Group Single Stock futures are live and immediately available for eligible users on the NinjaTrader platform. A major launch for the industry, these new CME Group contracts give active traders a way to trade individual stocks like Nvidia, Tesla, Apple and Amazon with the flexibility of futures.

This launch expands NinjaTrader's equity index complex with the addition of CME Group Single Stock futures, giving traders the ability to express directional views on specific companies and well-known brands alongside the index products they already trade. CME Group's initial launch will be a phased rollout across more than 50 top U.S. companies from the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Russell 1000.

"Retail traders today are more active, informed, and focused on high-conviction opportunities than ever before and this launch of Single Stock futures from CME Group represents the next evolution of retail trading," said Martin Franchi, CEO, NinjaTrader Group. "Creating direct access to market-moving companies like Nvidia, Tesla, Google and Apple with the speed, flexibility and capital efficiency of futures without the complexity of options, is a major advancement for the industry. We believe Single Stock futures will fundamentally reshape how individual investors trade and engage with volatility, earnings and real-time market events."

"We are pleased to work with firms like NinjaTrader in expanding access to CME Group Single Stock futures," said Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equities, FX and Alternative Products at CME Group. "Broader access to these centrally cleared, financially settled contracts brings the capital efficiencies and near 24/7 access of the futures market to leading U.S. stocks, providing investors with a highly transparent, regulated tool to manage their equity exposure."

Single Stock futures give traders a new, streamlined way to gain tactical exposure to individual companies with less upfront capital than traditional stock purchases. Unlike options, Single Stock futures eliminate the need to manage Greeks, time decay and complex multi-leg chains, making it easier to express bullish or bearish views without stock borrowing requirements. Additionally, they offer the flexibility to respond to earnings reports, geopolitical developments, and overnight market events in real time, as they trade nearly 24 hours a day during the trading week. Designed for active futures, options and equity traders seeking simpler directional exposure, Single Stock futures reflect a broader industry shift toward products tied to real-time market movement and high-profile brands.

"Single Stock futures will open the door to an entirely new generation of active traders by bringing stock and options traders into the futures ecosystem through well-known, market-moving companies that are familiar, accessible and mainstream," adds Franchi. "As retail traders become more sophisticated and event-driven, Single Stock futures have the potential to dramatically expand and reshape investor participation in futures trading."

To start trading or learn more, visit ninjatrader.com.

About NinjaTrader Group

NinjaTrader Group is a global leader in retail futures and trading technology. Since 2003, NinjaTrader has been empowering a community of almost 3.9 million users with cutting-edge technology, ultra-low commissions and world-class support. Our modern, cloud-based platform, available on desktop, web and mobile, gives traders the freedom to seize market opportunities anytime, anywhere. NinjaTrader Clearing, LLC provides direct access to the futures markets, while NT Technologies delivers new tools, seamless NinjaTrader platform integration, and institutional-grade technology to support both individual prop traders and prop trading firms. For institutions, NinjaTrader Connect delivers a comprehensive suite of B2B solutions, providing advanced technology and financial infrastructure for technology providers. For more information, visit www.ninjatrader.com.

NinjaTrader Clearing, LLC offers security futures products. Futures and security futures trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for everyone. Losses may exceed the initial investment. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. View Risk Disclosure Statement for Security Futures Products.

NinjaTrader Clearing, LLC d/b/a NinjaTrader, Kraken Derivatives US, and Tradovate is a CFTC-registered futures commission merchant and an NFA Member (NFA ID: 0309379). View Disclosures.

SOURCE NinjaTrader