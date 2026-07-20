NinjaTrader Group Names Former CME Group Executive Mark Omens as its New SVP of Commercial Strategy

Industry veteran to lead exchange partnerships, enterprise growth, and strategic industry engagement as NinjaTrader deepens its footprint across the futures ecosystem

CHICAGO, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NinjaTrader Group, a global leader in retail futures trading, today announced that Mark Omens has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Commercial Strategy. Reporting directly to CEO Martin Franchi, Omens will shape NinjaTrader's enterprise commercial growth and partnership strategies to strengthen the company's position as the industry leader.

In this newly created role, Omens will define and lead the enterprise strategic growth roadmap across the company and serve as NinjaTrader's primary owner of exchange relationships globally. He will also act as NinjaTrader's principal representative to industry trade associations, coordinating the firm's presence at major industry events as he looks forward to expanding NinjaTrader's reach through new industry and ecosystem partnerships.

Omens spent 25 years at CME Group, most recently as Head of Retail Business and Americas Sales teams, responsible for creating CME's Global Retail Strategy. During his tenure, he helped build critical relationships with distribution partners across the ecosystem.

"As the futures industry rapidly evolves and access to trading becomes more available to retail traders globally, NinjaTrader is positioned to lead this evolution and Mark is a key part of this next chapter. He brings unparalleled expertise, strategic vision and a keen understanding of what makes futures traders tick," said Martin Franchi, CEO of NinjaTrader Group. "There is no question, Mark brings valuable leadership and experience to help us expand our footprint and build new industry relationships, all critical to NinjaTrader's future growth strategy."

"The derivatives industry is at an important inflection point, and NinjaTrader is leading this transformation. As one of the fastest-growing futures firms globally, NinjaTrader is uniquely positioned and quickly building momentum to further support the retail trading community. I'm excited to join the company and help build its next phase of growth," said Omens.

Omens' appointment comes as NinjaTrader continues to scale its brokerage, technology, and NinjaTrader Connect and Prop offerings, and as retail interest in futures trading continues to accelerate globally. His addition reflects the company's ongoing investment in senior leadership to support its future as the industry-leading futures trading platform and technology company.

About NinjaTrader Group

NinjaTrader Group is a global leader in retail futures and trading technology. Since 2003, NinjaTrader has been empowering a community of almost 3 million traders with cutting-edge technology, ultra-low commissions and world-class support. Our modern, cloud-based platform, available on desktop, web and mobile, gives traders the freedom to seize market opportunities anytime, anywhere. NinjaTrader Clearing, LLC provides direct access to the futures markets, while NT Technologies delivers new tools, seamless NinjaTrader platform integration, and institutional-grade technology to support both individual prop traders and prop trading firms. For institutions, NinjaTrader Connect delivers a comprehensive suite of B2B solutions, providing advanced technology and financial infrastructure for technology providers. For more information, visit www.ninjatrader.com.

Disclaimer: Futures trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for everyone. Losses may exceed the initial investment. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. View Risk Disclosure Statement.

NinjaTrader Clearing, LLC d/b/a NinjaTrader, Kraken Derivatives US, and Tradovate is a CFTC-registered futures commission merchant and an NFA Member (NFA ID: 0309379). View Disclosures.

SOURCE NinjaTrader