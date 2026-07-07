NinjaTrader Group Appoints First Chief Innovation & AI Officer and New Chief Product Officer to Accelerate Platform Growth

Brian Weis Moves into Newly Created AI Leadership Role; Former Codal Executive, Stephen Yi Joins as Chief Product Officer

CHICAGO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NinjaTrader Group, a global leader in retail futures trading, today announced two executive leadership appointments designed to advance the company's product and technology strategy. As AI reshapes financial markets and retail trader expectations evolve faster than ever, NinjaTrader is expanding its leadership structure to lead this innovation moment for futures trading.

NinjaTrader Group has appointed Brian Weis as Chief Innovation & AI Officer, a newly created role that formalizes the company's commitment to frontier technology development. Weis, who previously served as Chief Product Officer, will lead the company's efforts in agent-native AI direction, MCP platform development, and prediction markets, taking emerging initiatives from concept to launch.

"The most important work happening in trading right now is at the intersection of AI and trading infrastructure, and NinjaTrader is uniquely positioned to lead that charge," said Weis. "Traders are demanding smarter tools, faster insights, and platforms that work as hard as they do. We are making sure NinjaTrader continues to deliver on that. Accelerating AI into the next-generation trading experience is where we are today, but at a bigger and bolder scale."

The company has also appointed Stephen Yi as Chief Product Officer. Yi joins from Codal, where he served as Managing Director of Product & Engineering, and brings more than a decade of trading industry experience including over 10 years at Jump Trading.

"NinjaTrader has spent years successfully earning the trust of serious traders and building a leading platform," said Yi. "I am excited to join the industry's top futures trading platform as we lead the way in expanding retail trader access to capital markets innovation. I am honored to take on this role to help shape the next chapter of NinjaTrader's growth and evolution."

"AI is going to fundamentally reshape how people invest and trade, and NinjaTrader's mission is to make sure our traders are on the right side of that shift," said Martin Franchi, CEO of NinjaTrader Group. "These appointments reflect our commitment to that future. Brian will push our AI and innovation agenda forward at the frontier level, and Stephen will ensure our product roadmap is built around what traders need to succeed in that world and deliver on that mission."

For more information, visit ninjatrader.com.

About NinjaTrader Group

NinjaTrader Group is a global leader in retail futures and trading technology. Since 2003, NinjaTrader has been empowering a community of more than 3.5 million traders with cutting-edge technology, ultra-low commissions, and world-class support. Our modern, cloud-based platform, available on desktop, web, and mobile, gives traders the freedom to seize market opportunities anytime, anywhere. NinjaTrader Clearing, LLC provides direct access to the futures markets, while NT Technologies delivers new tools, seamless NinjaTrader platform integration, and institutional-grade technology to support both individual prop traders and prop trading firms. For institutions, NinjaTrader Connect delivers a comprehensive suite of B2B solutions, providing advanced technology and financial infrastructure for technology providers. For more information, visit www.ninjatrader.com.

Disclaimer: Futures trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for everyone. Losses may exceed the initial investment. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. View Risk Disclosure Statement.

NinjaTrader Clearing, LLC d/b/a NinjaTrader is a CFTC-registered futures commission merchant and an NFA Member (NFA ID: 0309379). View Disclosures: ninjatrader.com/disclosures/.

SOURCE NinjaTrader