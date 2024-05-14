NINJIO Appoints Growth Leader Jon Dion as Chief Revenue Officer

Leading cybersecurity awareness training company NINJIO continues its growth trajectory with new sales leadership.

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NINJIO, a premier cybersecurity awareness training company, announced today the appointment of growth leader Jon Dion as its Chief Revenue Officer. His appointment comes as NINJIO continues to experience considerable growth and seeks to expand its organization.

Dion brings a decade of experience in SaaS sales and business development, including selling directly to CISOs and the C-Suite. Prior to joining NINJIO, he served as the Vice President of Sales at AuditBoard focused on Information Security and GRC solutions and held several sales leadership positions at UCaaS and talent acquisition technology companies.

In his role at NINJIO, Dion will be responsible for directing the company's revenue growth strategy, and optimizing its direct sales, channel & partnerships, and client success teams. "I am excited to start this new role at NINJIO at such an important time in its trajectory and at a pivotal moment in the cybersecurity industry," said Dion. "With its uniquely engaging approach to cybersecurity awareness training content and deep relationships with its customer base, NINJIO is well on its way to being a leader in the sector. I look forward to working with the talented team here to drive expanded market share and better security outcomes."

"We are thrilled to bring Jon on board to lead NINJIO's revenue group," said Shaun McAlmont, President and CEO of NINJIO. "His experience in SaaS enterprise sales and proven track record of building teams that scale revenue makes him ideal at this stage in our growth. I look forward to seeing how he optimizes NINJIO's revenue operation and drives better outcomes for our organization and for our clients."

NINJIO's continued innovation in the cybersecurity awareness training space seeks to help users develop their cyber intuition and know what a cyberattack feels like. "Behavioral science-based training that builds emotional intelligence will become more vital in the AI era," said McAlmont. "Combining our award-winning NINJIO AWARE training with NINJIO SENSE and connecting the two with our risk algorithm breaks new ground in the sector and will ultimately make people safer online."

About NINJIO

NINJIO is an all-in-one solution that lowers human-based cybersecurity risk through engaging training, personalized testing, and insightful reporting. Our multi-pronged approach to training focuses on the latest attack vectors to build employee knowledge and the behavioral science behind human engineering to sharpen users' intuition. The proprietary NINJIO Risk Algorithm™ identifies users' social engineering vulnerabilities based on NINJIO PHISH3D phishing simulation data and informs content delivery to provide a personalized experience that changes individual behavior.

Press Contact

Tom Richards

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 805-467-7875

SOURCE NINJIO