NINJIO Levels The Playing Field For Security Awareness Training During October
Award-winning cybersecurity awareness training company gives organizations free access to micro-learning videos during NCSAM
Oct 09, 2019, 10:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with the 16th annual National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM), cybersecurity awareness training company NINJIO is offering organizations, employees, and families free access to a selection of their award-winning library of animated video content until the end of October 2019. The free licensed videos include timely "ripped from the headlines" episodes, available in a variety of file formats.
This year, the collaborative NCSAM effort focuses on personal accountability and stresses the importance of "taking proactive steps to enhance cybersecurity at home and in the workplace." To that end, NINJIO is in lockstep with this initiative: Every organization that arms its employees with NINJIO's Hollywood-style, micro-learning videos is also granted Friends and Family Use Rights for seven additional friends or family members.
"Hackers and the tools they use are becoming increasingly clever, and breaches—most of which are actually due to human error—have unfortunately become a hot topic of conversation both in and out of the home," remarked NINJIO Founder and CEO, Zack Schuler. "Our mission is to change individual behavior across organizations and their extended communities, and in doing so create security aware cultures from the boardroom to the bedroom."
Developed and co-produced by Hollywood writer and producer Bill Haynes, best known for CSI: NY and Hawaii Five-O, the free NINJIO animated videos will cover the following topic areas:
- Business Email Compromise and Real Estate Wire Fraud
NINJIO Season 2, Episode 2: "Homeless Homebuyer" was inspired by the many wire fraud incidents that happen every day. In this episode, NINJIO educates learners about using verbal authorizations on any transfer of funds.
- Airbnb Scam and Social Media Social Engineering
NINJIO Season 4, Episode 6: "Vacation Devastation" deals with the topic of vacation rental sites scams via home-sharing platforms like Airbnb, and teaches viewers about social media security.
- Capital One breach and Spear Phishing attack through fake voicemail messages
NINJIO Season 4, Episode 10: "Voicemail Fail" was inspired by the recent Capital One breach and focuses on spear phishing attacks, how to spot them, and ultimately how to avoid becoming a victim.
Available file formats for all NINJIO videos include: SCORM 1.2, SCORM 2004 (v2, v3, v4), Tin Can, HTML5, and .mp4. Visit https://ninjio.com/October for free access until October 30, 2019.
About NINJIO
Los Angeles, California-based NINJIO is a cybersecurity awareness training company that empowers individuals and organizations to become defenders against cyber threats. It was founded in July 2015 by I.T. services industry leader, Zack Schuler. Today, NINJIO creates 3 to 4 minute Hollywood style-micro learning videos that teach organizations, employees, and families how not to get hacked. The company serves Fortune 500 companies and small businesses alike, and has changed the behavior of hundreds of thousands of people through engaging, emotionally-driven storytelling.
