NINJIO Levels The Playing Field For Security Awareness Training During October

This year, the collaborative NCSAM effort focuses on personal accountability and stresses the importance of "taking proactive steps to enhance cybersecurity at home and in the workplace." To that end, NINJIO is in lockstep with this initiative: Every organization that arms its employees with NINJIO's Hollywood-style, micro-learning videos is also granted Friends and Family Use Rights for seven additional friends or family members.

"Hackers and the tools they use are becoming increasingly clever, and breaches—most of which are actually due to human error—have unfortunately become a hot topic of conversation both in and out of the home," remarked NINJIO Founder and CEO, Zack Schuler. "Our mission is to change individual behavior across organizations and their extended communities, and in doing so create security aware cultures from the boardroom to the bedroom."

Developed and co-produced by Hollywood writer and producer Bill Haynes , best known for CSI: NY and Hawaii Five-O, the free NINJIO animated videos will cover the following topic areas:

Business Email Compromise and Real Estate Wire Fraud

NINJIO Season 2, Episode 2: "Homeless Homebuyer" was inspired by the many wire fraud incidents that happen every day. In this episode, NINJIO educates learners about using verbal authorizations on any transfer of funds.

Airbnb Scam and Social Media Social Engineering

NINJIO Season 4, Episode 6: "Vacation Devastation" deals with the topic of vacation rental sites scams via home-sharing platforms like Airbnb, and teaches viewers about social media security.

Capital One breach and Spear Phishing attack through fake voicemail messages

NINJIO Season 4, Episode 10: "Voicemail Fail" was inspired by the recent Capital One breach and focuses on spear phishing attacks, how to spot them, and ultimately how to avoid becoming a victim.

Available file formats for all NINJIO videos include: SCORM 1.2, SCORM 2004 (v2, v3, v4), Tin Can, HTML5, and .mp4. Visit https://ninjio.com/October for free access until October 30, 2019.

About NINJIO

Los Angeles, California-based NINJIO is a cybersecurity awareness training company that empowers individuals and organizations to become defenders against cyber threats. It was founded in July 2015 by I.T. services industry leader, Zack Schuler. Today, NINJIO creates 3 to 4 minute Hollywood style-micro learning videos that teach organizations, employees, and families how not to get hacked. The company serves Fortune 500 companies and small businesses alike, and has changed the behavior of hundreds of thousands of people through engaging, emotionally-driven storytelling.

Press Contact:

Matt Lindley

Email: Matt@NINJIO.com

Phone: 805-467-7875

SOURCE NINJIO

Related Links

https://ninjio.com/

