NINJIO Named a Champion of Data Privacy Week 2026, Releases Free Toolkit and New Data Compliance Training Course to Strengthen Privacy Culture

New Global Data Privacy Principles Track helps employees apply privacy principles in everyday workflows

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NINJIO, a leading cybersecurity awareness training and human risk management solution, today announced it has been recognized as an official Champion of Data Privacy Week 2026, in collaboration with the National Cybersecurity Alliance. Data Privacy Week will take place January 26–30, 2026, and serves as a call for organizations to reaffirm their commitment to protecting personal and sensitive information.

To help organizations translate awareness into action, NINJIO is offering expert guidance alongside a free, comprehensive Data Privacy Week Toolkit and a new Global Data Privacy Principles Track, designed to help organizations strengthen privacy culture, build employee readiness, and reduce human-based risk.

"Data privacy failures are rarely caused by a lack of technology. They are caused by human decisions under emotional pressure," said Matt Lindley, Chief Innovation & Information Security Officer at NINJIO. "Attackers exploit urgency, fear, curiosity, and obedience to bypass policies. Training employees to recognize those triggers is essential to protecting personal data and maintaining customer confidence."

Free Data Privacy Week Toolkit

NINJIO's Data Privacy Week Toolkit includes plug-and-play resources that help organizations reinforce privacy awareness and best practices across the organization, including privacy-focused episodes of NINJIO AWARE attack vector-based training, a company-wide launch email template, and a quick tip sheet. To download your free kit, visit NINJIO here.

New: Global Data Privacy Principles Track

NINJIO's new Global Data Privacy Principles Track is a six-episode microlearning series that trains employees on the rules and everyday practices that govern how organizations collect, use, share, store, transfer, and delete personal data. This fundamentals course is designed to keep data privacy part of everyday awareness and workflows and is available as part of all NINJIO ENGAGE and Prodigy+ subscriptions. Organizations with specific framework requirements can supplement their Principles track with content on HIPAA, GDPR, PCI DSS, and CPRA.

Recommended Best Practices for Data Privacy Week 2026

As organizations observe Data Privacy Week, NINJIO recommends focusing on the following best practices:

Strengthen Transparency and Customer Trust



Ensure privacy policies are easy to find and easy to understand. Clearly communicate what data is collected, how it is used, how it is stored, and whether it is shared with third parties.



Reinforce Awareness Through Ongoing Training



Data privacy is a shared responsibility across every department. Ongoing awareness training, reinforced through regular assessments and phishing simulations, helps employees recognize threats, manage emotional responses, and follow secure data-handling practices.



Prepare and Communicate an Incident Response Plan



Organizations should maintain and communicate an incident response plan that enables teams to quickly identify, contain, and mitigate data incidents. Clear preparation reduces disruption and improves communication outcomes should an incident occur.

