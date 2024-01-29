NINJIO named a Customers' Choice in Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training for fifth consecutive time

News provided by

NINJIO

29 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NINJIO, an industry leading Cybersecurity Awareness Training company, proudly announced that it has been named a Customers' Choice in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer Security Awareness Computer Based Training report. The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction is based on reviews and ratings from end user professionals who have experience with the service.

Continue Reading

This is the 5th consecutive Voice of the Customer report for Security Awareness Computer Based Training in which NINJIO has been named a Customers' Choice, and it is the only company to have received the distinction in each of the past five reports.

127 reviewers rated NINJIO five out of five stars, with a 100% willingness to recommend as of November 2023. It is the only provider named in the report to receive such a rating.

"Being recognized as a 2023 Customers' Choice for Security Awareness Computer Based Training is for us a reflection of our commitment to delivering a world-class cybersecurity awareness training solution with the outstanding customer experience to support it," said Dr. Shaun McAlmont, CEO of NINJIO. "We will continue to innovate to meet the needs of our customers and are grateful for the feedback they share with us on Gartner Peer Insights."

About Gartner
Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training, Peer Contributors, 29 December 2023 (2018 report named 'Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Security Awareness Computer-Based Training Market')

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About NINJIO
NINJIO is a cybersecurity awareness training company that provides an extensive library of engaging and personalized educational content designed to make employees unhackable. Each NINJIO episode focuses on a specific attack vector or personal vulnerability and uses real-world examples to demonstrate how employees can identify and repel cyberattacks in progress. The NINJIO platform uses individual data on each employee's personality traits, learning styles, and vulnerabilities to help companies drive sustainable behavioral change.

For Media Inquiries:

Tom Richards:
[email protected]
Phone: 805-864-1999

SOURCE NINJIO

Also from this source

NINJIO Named "Most Innovative Company in Cybersecurity Awareness" at the 2023 InfoSec Innovator Awards

NINJIO Named "Most Innovative Company in Cybersecurity Awareness" at the 2023 InfoSec Innovator Awards

Cybersecurity Awareness Training company NINJIO proudly announced that it has been named the Most Innovative Company in Cybersecurity Awareness at...
NINJIO gives companies free access to next-gen training resources for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

NINJIO gives companies free access to next-gen training resources for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

This year marks the 20th anniversary of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. NINJIO, an industry-leading provider of cybersecurity awareness...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.