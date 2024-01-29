NINJIO named a Customers' Choice in Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training for fifth consecutive time

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NINJIO, an industry leading Cybersecurity Awareness Training company, proudly announced that it has been named a Customers' Choice in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer Security Awareness Computer Based Training report. The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction is based on reviews and ratings from end user professionals who have experience with the service.

This is the 5th consecutive Voice of the Customer report for Security Awareness Computer Based Training in which NINJIO has been named a Customers' Choice, and it is the only company to have received the distinction in each of the past five reports.

127 reviewers rated NINJIO five out of five stars, with a 100% willingness to recommend as of November 2023. It is the only provider named in the report to receive such a rating.

"Being recognized as a 2023 Customers' Choice for Security Awareness Computer Based Training is for us a reflection of our commitment to delivering a world-class cybersecurity awareness training solution with the outstanding customer experience to support it," said Dr. Shaun McAlmont, CEO of NINJIO. "We will continue to innovate to meet the needs of our customers and are grateful for the feedback they share with us on Gartner Peer Insights."

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training, Peer Contributors, 29 December 2023 (2018 report named 'Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Security Awareness Computer-Based Training Market')

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About NINJIO

NINJIO is a cybersecurity awareness training company that provides an extensive library of engaging and personalized educational content designed to make employees unhackable. Each NINJIO episode focuses on a specific attack vector or personal vulnerability and uses real-world examples to demonstrate how employees can identify and repel cyberattacks in progress. The NINJIO platform uses individual data on each employee's personality traits, learning styles, and vulnerabilities to help companies drive sustainable behavioral change.

