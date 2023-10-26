NINJIO Named "Most Innovative Company in Cybersecurity Awareness" at the 2023 InfoSec Innovator Awards

NINJIO

26 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

NINJIO wins "Most Innovative" award in Cybersecurity Awareness at 11th Annual InfoSec Awards presented by Cyber Defense Magazine

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity Awareness Training company NINJIO proudly announced that it has been named the Most Innovative Company in Cybersecurity Awareness at the 2023 InfoSec Innovator Awards, hosted by Cyber Defense Magazine.

"We're thrilled to be a member of this coveted group of winners in the 11th year of the Cyber Defense Awards, announced during CyberDefenseCon 2023," said Dr. Shaun McAlmont, CEO of NINJIO. "We knew the competition would be tough and couldn't be more pleased to receive this accolade from top judges, all of whom are leading infosec experts from around the globe."

NINJIO's cutting-edge platform is personalized on the basis of each employee's individual strengths, weaknesses, personality traits, and learning styles. This allows companies to identify their most significant risks and develop interventions that will keep each employee engaged. At a time when 74 percent of data breaches involve a human element, the ability to target specific employee vulnerabilities with CSAT content that already has a long track record of securing sustainable behavioral change has never been more critical.

"NINJIO embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

NINJIO is an all-in-one solution that marries industry-leading training content with a powerful simulated phishing program. With the release of the behavioral science-based NINJIO SENSE training that sharpens users' cyber intuition, NINJIO clients have a transformational tool for reducing human-based cyber risk.

About NINJIO

NINJIO is a cybersecurity awareness training company that provides an extensive library of engaging and personalized educational content designed to make employees unhackable. Each NINJIO episode focuses on a specific attack vector or personal vulnerability and uses real-world examples to demonstrate how employees can identify and repel cyberattacks in progress. The NINJIO platform uses individual data on each employee's personality traits, learning styles, and vulnerabilities to help companies drive sustainable behavioral change.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 11th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of MomentumCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/.

