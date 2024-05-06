NINJIO Named "Publisher's Choice" by Cyber Defense Magazine During RSA Conference 2024

NINJIO wins "Publisher's Choice" award in cybersecurity awareness training at 12th Annual Global InfoSec Awards held at RSAC 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NINJIO, a leading cybersecurity awareness training company, has been named the Publisher's Choice in Cybersecurity Awareness Training by Cyber Defense Magazine at the 2024 Global InfoSec Awards held in conjunction with RSA Conference.

"We couldn't be more pleased to receive this honor from Cyber Defense Magazine as they celebrate their 12th anniversary. Coming from a reputable, leading voice in the cybersecurity industry, this award validates the innovative CSAT approach we have developed over the past nine years," said NINJIO Chief Marketing Officer Tom Richards.

NINJIO's all-in-one solution is personalized on the basis of each employee's individual strengths, weaknesses, personality traits, and learning styles. This allows companies to identify their most significant risks and develop interventions that will keep each employee engaged. At a time when 74 percent of data breaches involve a human element, the ability to target specific employee vulnerabilities with CSAT content that already has a long track record of securing sustainable behavioral change has never been more critical.

"NINJIO embodies three major features our judges looked for in the winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today; providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk; and getting one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

NINJIO continues to innovate in the cybersecurity awareness training space, combining attack vector-based training with behavioral science training that helps people understand what a cyberattack looks like and what it feels like when bad actors use social engineering to manipulate victims. Training is personalized to each individual based on their unique profile to effectively mitigate human-based cyber risk.

Press can visit NINJIO at RSA Conference booth #5169 to learn how the company is moving the sector forward and preview its latest NINJIO AWARE episode on the use of deepfakes in social engineering attacks.

About NINJIO

NINJIO is an all-in-one solution that lowers human-based cybersecurity risk through engaging training, personalized testing, and insightful reporting. Our multi-pronged approach to training focuses on the latest attack vectors to build employee knowledge and the behavioral science behind human engineering to sharpen users' intuition. The proprietary NINJIO Risk Algorithm™ identifies users' social engineering vulnerabilities based on NINJIO PHISH3D phishing simulation data and informs content delivery to provide a personalized experience that changes individual behavior.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

