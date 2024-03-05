NINJIO's Latest CISO Report Offers Insights into Growing Role of Cybersecurity in Board Governance

The report offers CISOs a roadmap for communicating the importance of a robust cybersecurity strategy with their Board Post this

Data show that cyberattacks are among the most urgent threats companies face in 2024. Not only do these attacks cause crippling financial damage, disruption to operations, and harm to employees, but they also create legal and regulatory pressure, while permanently undermining consumer trust. This is why it has never been more important for CISOs to make a compelling case for cybersecurity to their boards.

"The ultimate goal of any cybersecurity awareness program is to establish a culture of cybersecurity," says Dr. Shaun McAlmont, CEO of NINJIO. "From my experience as an executive leader in the education and security industries, I've learned two important aspects of getting buy-in at the board level: clearly articulate the end goal, then explain how progress and success is measured. We've seen a recent uptick in boards prioritizing the overall safety of their companies; and as they increase their investments in cybersecurity, it's the CISOs job to help them put resources to the best possible use."

The NINJIO report is based on three core points:

1. Focus on clear communication

Fifty-eight percent of CISOs say they "struggle to communicate technical language in a way senior leadership can understand." The best solution to this problem is to present essential cybersecurity concepts in language that is intelligible to non-technical audiences. For example, CISOs can discuss the consequences of cyberattacks by pointing to real-world incidents, huge financial costs (an average of $4.45 million per breach, to be exact), lost customers, and other links in the cyber impact chain that anyone can understand. .

2. Address the human element

Nearly three-quarters of successful data breaches involve human beings. This is why CSAT is a central pillar of any effective cybersecurity platform. By showing employees which tactics cybercriminals use to trick them into providing sensitive information and access, CISOs can empower them to identify and thwart social engineering attacks. CSAT is one of the best ways to reduce the costs of cyberattacks, and CISOs are responsible for explaining to their boards how it can be deployed successfully.

3. Prioritize accountability

CISOs have to build sustainable support for cybersecurity on their boards. Cyberthreats never stop evolving, so companies can't afford to treat cybersecurity like a box to be checked with an occasional email PSA or PowerPoint. Employees are liable to quickly forget what they've learned if it isn't reinforced, and one way to help them retain crucial information (while evaluating the company's cybersecurity posture) is by testing them.

