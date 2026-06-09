NINJIO Releases 2026 Core Four Cybersecurity Awareness Fundamentals Course to Address Emerging Threats

Updated training course for new clients and onboarding hires establishes the foundational cybersecurity awareness needed to protect companies, nonprofits, and governments.

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NINJIO, a leader in cybersecurity awareness training and human risk management, today announced the release of its updated Core Four for 2026, a foundational cybersecurity awareness training course designed for employee onboarding and new client deployments.

Updated annually, the Core Four establishes a cybersecurity awareness baseline for employees and addresses the threats most commonly associated with real-world security incidents, including phishing, social engineering, credential theft, and deepfake-enabled fraud. Organizations use the Core Four to help employees develop verification habits and reduce human cyber risk before transitioning into ongoing security awareness training.

The 2026 Core Four includes four NINJIO AWARE episodes focused on today's most prevalent social engineering attack techniques and human-targeted cyber threats:

Generative AI Threats: AI-Powered Phishing (Season 10, Episode 2)

Attackers use Generative AI to create polished, personalized phishing at scale, so typo-spotting is no longer dependable. This episode trains employees to verify requests through trusted channels before clicking links or sharing data.

Social Engineering: Pretexting from Previous Breaches (Season 9, Episode 10)

Criminals reuse old breach data to build credible pretexts that feel routine. This episode teaches employees to recognize weaponized context and confirm sensitive requests.

Password Hygiene: Credential Stuffing (Season 9, Episode 6)

Automated bots test leaked credentials across business systems, and password reuse makes takeover easy. This episode reinforces the need for unique passwords, multifactor authentication, and password managers.

Generative AI Threats: Deepfake Video (Season 9, Episode 5)

Synthetic voice and video impersonation are being used to drive fraud and data exposure by mimicking trusted people. This episode trains employees to use out-of-band confirmation for any high-risk request involving money or sensitive information.

"Adversaries are scaling deception with Generative AI and deepfakes while continuing to exploit trust and leverage human emotion," said Matt Lindley, Chief Innovation and Information Security Officer at NINJIO. "The Core Four ensures organizations provide every employee with timely, relevant training that supports verification habits and reduces human risk." After organizations or new employees complete onboarding with the Core Four, they transition into NINJIO's monthly training cadence to maximize awareness and reduce human cyber risk.

After organizations or new employees complete onboarding with the Core Four, they transition into NINJIO's monthly cybersecurity awareness training cadence to reinforce secure behaviors, improve threat recognition, and further reduce human cyber risk.

The Core Four is available to all NINJIO clients as a standard onboarding essentials pack and is also offered as a free episode sampler for cybersecurity professionals evaluating cybersecurity awareness training, security awareness onboarding programs, human risk management solutions, or employee cybersecurity education platforms.

About the NINJIO Core Four

The NINJIO Core Four is an annual cybersecurity awareness fundamentals course that provides employees with foundational training on the most common human-targeted cyber threats. Designed for onboarding and baseline security education, the program helps organizations establish consistent security awareness behaviors across their workforce before advancing to ongoing monthly training.

About NINJIO

NINJIO reduces human-based cybersecurity risk through engaging training, personalized testing, and insightful reporting. Our multi-pronged approach to training focuses on the latest attack vectors to build employee knowledge and the behavioral science behind human engineering to sharpen users' intuition. The proprietary NINJIO Risk Algorithm™ identifies users' social engineering vulnerabilities based on NINJIO PHISH3D phishing simulation data and informs content delivery to provide a personalized experience that changes individual behavior. For more information: www.ninjio.com.

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SOURCE NINJIO