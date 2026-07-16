NINJIO Acquires SafeStack to Expand Human Risk Management Platform with Secure Code Training

Acquisition integrates SafeStack's developer security training into the NINJIO platform

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NINJIO, a leader in cybersecurity awareness and human risk management, today announced its acquisition of SafeStack, a purpose-built developer, security, and application security training platform.

SafeStack currently powers NINJIO Secure Code, NINJIO's secure development training solution. The acquisition brings SafeStack's technology and expertise into the NINJIO platform, allowing organizations to combine cybersecurity awareness training for employees with secure coding education for software developers.

The move expands NINJIO's human risk management platform beyond cybersecurity awareness training and phishing simulations and deeper into the software development lifecycle.

What does the acquisition mean for customers?

Organizations using NINJIO will gain access to a more integrated approach to reducing human cyber risk across both employees and development teams.

The combined platform will help organizations:

Deliver cybersecurity awareness training to employees

Train developers in secure coding practices

Reduce software security vulnerabilities

Strengthen application security programs

Manage human cyber risk across the organization

Customers can expect continued support for existing products while NINJIO and SafeStack complete product and platform integration.

Why did NINJIO acquire SafeStack?

The acquisition is a natural extension of the integrated partnership between the two companies as they seek to offer a better solution to the market.

"SafeStack has already been an important part of the NINJIO story as the engine behind NINJIO Secure Code," said Gary Noke, CEO of NINJIO. "This acquisition allows us to go deeper and move faster. Together, we can offer organizations a more complete solution: security awareness for the workforce and secure code training for the teams building the technology they rely on every day."

Who is SafeStack?

Founded and led by Laura Bell Main, SafeStack has developed a globally recognized training platform for developers, security teams, and application security professionals. The company serves customers around the world, including some of the most recognized enterprise organizations in its region. The company provides role-based training for:

Software developers

Security teams

Application security professionals

Engineering organizations

SafeStack serves organizations globally and focuses on helping teams build secure software through practical security education.

What does SafeStack's founder say about the acquisition?

"SafeStack was built to help developers and security teams work together to create safer software," said Laura Bell Main, Founder and CEO of SafeStack. "Through our partnership with NINJIO, we saw firsthand how powerful it could be to combine developer security training with broader human risk management. Joining NINJIO gives us the opportunity to bring that vision to more organizations globally and help make secure development a natural part of how teams build."

Key Facts

Topic Details Acquirer NINJIO Acquired Company SafeStack Industry Cybersecurity Awareness Training Focus Area Human Risk Management and Secure Code Training Existing Relationship SafeStack powers NINJIO Secure Code Customer Impact Integrated security awareness and secure development training

Frequently Asked Questions

What does SafeStack do?

SafeStack provides secure software development and application security training for developers, security professionals, and engineering teams.

Why is the acquisition important?

The acquisition allows organizations to address human cyber risk across both workforce behavior and software development practices through a single solution.

Will NINJIO Secure Code continue to be available?

Yes. NINJIO Secure Code will continue to be supported and enhanced as SafeStack's capabilities become more deeply integrated into the solution.

How does this affect cybersecurity teams?

Cybersecurity teams will be able to combine employee awareness training and developer security education within a more unified human risk management strategy.

About NINJIO

NINJIO's human risk management platform reduces cybersecurity risk through personalized security coaching, engaging awareness training, and adaptive testing. Our multi-pronged approach to risk mitigation focuses on the latest attack vectors to build employee knowledge and the behavioral science behind social engineering to sharpen users' intuition. Our simulated phishing and coaching tools build a proprietary Emotional Susceptibility Profile for each user to identify their specific social engineering vulnerabilities and change behavior.

About SafeStack

At SafeStack, we believe software should be built to last, secure from today's risks and safe for whatever comes next. Security protects against known threats, but safety prepares for the unknown. That's why we embed AppSec directly into your workflow, making security second nature. Our courses and platform provide structured education and hands-on guidance to roll out a world-class application security program and meet compliance goals, all tailored to fit your team's size and resources. SafeStack helps you build software that's both safe and secure. Because security should support innovation for software that lasts and does good for the people who use it.

Media Contact

Tom Richards

NINJIO

[email protected]

+1 805 864 1999

SOURCE NINJIO