NINJIO Partners with Snowflake and Sigma to Launch NINJIO Insights, a Next-Generation Security Awareness Training Reporting Suite

New embedded reporting experience delivers real-time visibility into security awareness training, simulated phishing, and human risk management, shifting the focus from points of failure to measurable resilience

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NINJIO, a leading security awareness training and human risk management platform, today announced the launch of NINJIO Insights, a next-generation reporting interface designed to transform how organizations measure and improve human cyber risk, in partnership with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, and Sigma, the cloud-native analytics platform.

Embedded directly within the NINJIO platform, NINJIO Insights leverages Snowflake's high-performance data infrastructure and Sigma's intuitive analytics layer to deliver real-time reporting, deep data exploration, and audit-ready compliance evidence. The solution empowers security teams to move beyond static reporting and gain a continuous, actionable understanding of program health.

From Security Awareness Metrics to Human Risk Resilience

Traditional security awareness reporting has focused on tracking failures: who clicked, who failed, and where risk occurred. NINJIO Insights reframes this approach by enabling organizations to measure resilience against social engineering attacks, providing a clearer picture of whether users are improving over time.

"Security teams don't need more reports about what went wrong. They need visibility into whether their people are getting better at recognizing and responding to threats," said Matt Lindley, Chief Innovation and Information Security Officer at NINJIO, speaking from the 2026 RSAC Conference in San Francisco. "NINJIO Insights shifts the conversation from isolated incidents to measurable resilience, helping organizations understand how quickly users recognize risk and how effectively they respond."

This approach gives CISOs and executives a more meaningful way to evaluate program effectiveness, aligning security awareness training and simulated phishing efforts with real-world threat response outcomes. And the ability to build programs with positive outcomes, not just reduced failure, moves the framing in cybersecurity from cost center to business builder.

Further, the NINJIO Insights suite gives each organization a comprehensive dive into their Emotional Susceptibility Profile, NINJIO's measure of which emotional manipulations are working on employees and what they need to be trained to recognize.

Built for Compliance, Designed for Action

NINJIO Insights was purpose-built to support modern compliance requirements while enabling faster, smarter decision-making across security awareness training and simulated phishing programs for a holistic look at human risk management.

Key capabilities include:

Executive-ready dashboards showing time-to-report and time-to-lure metrics, completion rates, engagement trends, and month-over-month improvement

showing time-to-report and time-to-lure metrics, completion rates, engagement trends, and month-over-month improvement Advanced filtering and segmentation across departments, managers, campaigns, and timeframes

across departments, managers, campaigns, and timeframes Drill-down audit evidence with direct access to raw training and phishing records

with direct access to raw training and phishing records Automated reporting and scheduled exports for compliance and stakeholder distribution

for compliance and stakeholder distribution Conditional alerts that notify teams only when defined human risk thresholds are exceeded

that notify teams only when defined human risk thresholds are exceeded Secure, embedded analytics means admins don't need to spend time on external tools

By combining Snowflake's scalable data processing with Sigma's cloud-native interface, NINJIO Insights delivers high-speed performance across large enterprise datasets, making real-time human risk visibility a reality.

Powering Measurable Human Risk Management

As organizations face increasing regulatory scrutiny and rising cyber insurance requirements, the ability to prove the effectiveness of security awareness training programs is no longer optional.

NINJIO Insights enables security teams to connect training activity, simulated phishing performance, and behavioral trends into a unified view of human risk management, helping organizations demonstrate continuous improvement and resilience.

"With NINJIO Insights, organizations can see how behavior is changing over time and whether their programs are actually reducing risk," said Matt Lindley. "That visibility allows teams to respond earlier, act with more precision, and ultimately stay ahead of social engineering threats." When paired with NINJIO's just-launched Sensei AI artificial intelligence layer, the platform now powers the next generation of security awareness and human risk management.

Strategic Partnership with Snowflake and Sigma

The collaboration with Snowflake and Sigma ensures that NINJIO Insights is built on a modern, enterprise-grade data and analytics foundation.

Snowflake provides secure, scalable data infrastructure for high-performance processing

provides secure, scalable data infrastructure for high-performance processing Sigma delivers an intuitive, spreadsheet-like analytics experience for business users

Together, these technologies enable NINJIO customers to explore data, generate insights, and operationalize reporting without requiring complex data engineering or external BI tools.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is NINJIO Insights?

NINJIO Insights is an embedded reporting and analytics suite within the NINJIO platform that provides real-time visibility into security awareness training, simulated phishing, and human risk management performance.

How is NINJIO Insights different from traditional security awareness reporting?

Traditional reporting focuses on failures and static metrics. NINJIO Insights shifts the focus to resilience, helping organizations measure improvement over time and understand whether users are becoming more resistant to social engineering attacks.

Who should use NINJIO Insights?

NINJIO Insights is designed for CISOs, security awareness program managers, compliance teams, and executives who need clear, actionable reporting on human cyber risk that showcases the efficacy of their work.

How does NINJIO Insights support compliance and audits?

The platform provides drill-down access to raw training and phishing data, automated exports, and audit-ready evidence, making it easier to meet regulatory requirements and cyber insurance demands.

How does NINJIO Insights help organizations respond to threats faster?

By providing real-time visibility into user behavior and risk trends, NINJIO Insights helps security teams identify emerging risks earlier and take action before incidents escalate.

What role do Snowflake and Sigma play in this solution?

Snowflake powers the underlying data infrastructure, enabling scalable and secure data processing. Sigma provides the interactive analytics interface, allowing users to explore and visualize data without requiring technical expertise.

Can NINJIO Insights handle enterprise-scale data?

Yes. The platform is designed to deliver high-performance analytics across large datasets, ensuring real-time insights even for global organizations.

About NINJIO

NINJIO's human risk management platform reduces cybersecurity risk through personalized security coaching, engaging awareness training, and adaptive testing. Our multi-pronged approach to risk mitigation focuses on the latest attack vectors to build employee knowledge and the behavioral science behind social engineering to sharpen users' intuition. Our simulated phishing and coaching tools build a proprietary Emotional Susceptibility Profile for each user to identify their specific social engineering vulnerabilities and change behavior. For more information, visit www.ninjio.com.

Press Contact

Tom Richards:

[email protected]

Phone: 805-864-1999

SOURCE NINJIO