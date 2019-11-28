Nintendo Switch, 3DS, 2DS Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Best Nintendo Switch Console & Game Deals Reviewed by Spending Lab

BOSTON, Nov. 28. 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare the top Nintendo deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. Find up-to-date savings on Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, 2DS, 2DS XL, 3DS and 3DS XL bundle deals listed below by the deals team at Spending Lab.

Best Nintendo deals:

● Save up to $172 on a wide range of Nintendo Switch consoles, controllers, bundles & games - check the latest deals on Nintendo Switch consoles, joy-con controllers and bundles at Walmart, including savings on Mario Kart & Fortnite console bundles

● Save up to 20% on Nintendo Switch Fortnite & Mario Kart console bundles - at Walmart

● Save on Nintendo Switch consoles & bundle deals at Amazon - the popular handheld gaming system features detachable Joy Con controllers and a dock for HD gaming in the living room or on-the-go

● Save on Nintendo 3DS handhelds at Amazon - save on 3DS and 3DS XL consoles & games

● Save up to 36% on Nintendo 3DS / 3DS XL / 2DS consoles & games - at Walmart

● Save on Nintendo 2DS & 2DS XL consoles at Amazon - save on bundles with pre-installed titles

● Save on classic Nintendo NES gaming systems at Amazon - one of the most popular Nintendo gaming consoles ever is available with preloaded games

● Save on a wide range of Nintendo consoles, games & accessories at Amazon

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page . Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Nintendo has long been a powerhouse in the gaming industry. Their best console to date, the Nintendo Switch, can provide a full home console experience anytime, anywhere. The portable console has a 6.2" screen, which displays bright, high-definition gameplay and comes with two Joy-Con, each of which can act as a standalone controller with an analog stick. The console also has a built-in kickstand, so users can have two-player sessions in front of the TV or anywhere else. With the Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale coming up, gaming enthusiasts can benefit from the Nintendo Switch bundle deals during this time or choose from other popular models like the Nintendo Switch Lite, 3DS XL and 2DS XL.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Spending Lab