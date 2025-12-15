Nintendo Switch (TM) Game, "The Battle Cats Unite!" of PONOS Corp., Surpasses 1.6 Million Global Downloads

KYOTO, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PONOS Corporation (hereinafter "PONOS"), headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, which provides the hit smartphone game app, "The Battle Cats," said the title's Nintendo Switch (TM) version, "The Battle Cats Unite!" has exceeded 1.6 million cumulative downloads worldwide.

Main image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108931/202512100725/_prw_PI1fl_d38RNszt.jpg

- What is "The Battle Cats Unite!"?

PONOS's hit smartphone game "The Battle Cats" has been retooled for Nintendo Switch (TM) to "The Battle Cats Unite!" Cooperative play allows for world conquest with a friend as players' "Cat Army" takes on enemies in exciting battles.

*The game can be played by either one player or two players with one copy of the game.

Images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202512100725?p=images

- Hundreds of stages to conquer with hundreds of Cats

Main stages include three sets of stages: Empire of Cats, Into the Future, and Cats of the Cosmos. Also, players can enjoy special, challenging Legend Stages and daily stages. The game enables players to earn over 350 Cats to create their very own Cat Army. (All units can be collected in-game with no additional purchase required.)

- Take on challenging foes with a friend in fun, frenzied battles

With two players, each person controls five different units. They combine forces to fire the Boosted Cat Cannon, and with good timing, each player can turn the tide of battle in their favor.

- Cat Army vs. Cat Army -- Thrilling Battles New to The Battle Cats

Players can battle friends with the Cats that they have raised in VS mode, distributing Traits to their opponents and use the best Cats in their army to claim victory. They need to learn each Cat's special abilities and traits to win the fight.

- Take a break from co-op Cat clashes with a range of mini-games

As players progress in-game, they will have the opportunity to play one of four different mini-games. Players can earn a high score to get special in-game items and rare tickets.

Long-awaited free update available

A new update has been released with the features below.

*To download the update, players should open the game and progress past the title screen while connected to the internet.

*If players are unable to download the update, they should press the X button after starting the game and select "Confirm" to download.

(1) New stage "Heavenly Tower"

*Players need to clear the Empire of Cats "Moon" stage to access this content.

(2) Zombie trait

Enemies with the Zombie trait will appear in select stages.

(3) New heroes

"Superfest" Set added

*Each Capsule Set will appear in the Rare Capsules after clearing specific stages.

(4) Invasion stages

- "Clionel Ascendant"

- "River Styx"

- "Queen's Coronation"

- "Dead on Debut"

*Players need to clear Heavenly Tower 10F to access these stages

To commemorate exceeding 1.6 million cumulative downloads worldwide, the company will hold a global simultaneous holiday sale.

Holiday sale details

During the sale period, the download version will be available for 30% off, starting from December 15, 2025.

Period: December 15, 2025 - December 26, 2025

Sale price: USD19.99 --> USD13.99

About PONOS Corporation

Based in Kyoto, Japan, PONOS Corporation has been producing games since 1990, committed to exceeding the expectations of players of all ages with creative, quirky concepts built upon solid gameplay foundations. PONOS is now focused on mobile app development and publishing, with flagship title "The Battle Cats" having earned over 110 million downloads worldwide.

About "The Battle Cats Unite!"

Genre: Strategy/Tower Defense

Console: Nintendo Switch (TM)

Homepage: https://battlecats.club/en/series/futaride/

Copyright (C) PONOS Corp.

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch logo are the property of Nintendo.

SOURCE PONOS Corporation