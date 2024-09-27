NINTENDO'S PIKMIN™ FRANCHISE LANDS AT KURA REVOLVING SUSHI BAR

Exclusive Pikmin Bikkura Pon Collectibles, Menu and Décor Transform the Dining Experience at Kura Revolving Sushi Bar Locations Nationwide Starting Oct. 3

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kura Sushi USA, Inc., a trailblazing leader in technology-driven dining experiences and authentic Japanese cuisine, today announced a new partnership with Nintendo of America to feature the beloved Pikmin video game franchise. From Oct. 3 through Dec. 2, 2024, this collaboration invites guests to enjoy exclusive Pikmin themed collectibles, décor and menu items at Kura Revolving Sushi Bar locations nationwide.

Pikmin are small, plantlike creatures that video game players of all skill levels can grow, gather and guide on endearing interactive expeditions. These plucky creatures are loyal, clever and ready to follow your lead! Although they are small in size, the Pikmin are BIG on adventure.

"In our continuous effort to create fun, immersive dining experiences, we have teamed up with Nintendo of America to combine Kura Sushi USA's innovative dining environment with Blue, Yellow, and Red Pikmin from the Pikmin video game series on the Nintendo Switch system," said Sally Kurosaki, Promotions & Licensing Manager of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. "We have designed the collection to enhance the dining experience and transport guests into the whimsical world of Pikmin as they enjoy our authentic Japanese cuisine."

As part of the collaboration, Kura Revolving Sushi Bar will offer a limited-time menu of specially crafted dishes inspired by the colorful Pikmin, such as the Blue Pikmin Cheesecake, Yellow Pikmin Cheese Tamago and Red Pikmin Crunchy Roll.

Guests can also take home an array of exclusive Pikmin collectibles available through the brand's Bikkura Pon Prize System, including acrylic swing keychains, magnetic bookmarks and phone mounts featuring Blue Pikmin, Yellow Pikmin and Red Pikmin. A rare Pikmin Trio acrylic swing keychain will also be available in limited quantities. Additionally, Kura Sushi Rewards Members will be eligible to receive a Pikmin x Kura Sushi T-shirt as part of an exclusive in-store giveaway from Oct. 3-7, 2024*.

The Bikkura Pon Prize System is a cornerstone of Kura Sushi's entertaining dining experience. As guests finish their meals, they insert empty plates into disposal slots at their tables. After 15 plates are deposited, the system automatically dispenses a random capsule, adding an element of anticipation and joy to the meal.

Kura Sushi's commitment to sustainability continues with the use of ecopon capsules for all Bikkura Pon collectibles. Ecopon capsules are the world's first plastic-free, biodegradable and recyclable paper capsules made from starch and paper, developed in collaboration with K2 Station Co., Ltd., Rengo Co., Ltd., and Daiho Industrial Co., Ltd.

To round out the collaboration, fans of the Pikmin Bloom mobile app** published by Niantic, Inc., who enjoy venturing outside and exploring with friends and their Pikmin squad will be able to obtain a Gold Seedling that grows into one of seven Sushi Decor Pikmin variations at all Kura Revolving Sushi Bar locations daily until Dec. 2. Restaurant locations that open after Oct. 3 are subject to participation and not guaranteed. For more about Pikmin Bloom, visit https://pikminbloom.com/en/.

For further information on the Pikmin™ Bikkura Pon collaboration and to plan your dining adventure, please visit https://kurasushi.com/pikmin-bikkura-pon-collaboration.

*To qualify, guests must spend $70 or more (before tax, tip and coupon), dine in during the promotion period, and show their Kura Sushi Rewards QR code and receipt to a server to redeem their T-shirt while supplies last. Availability may differ by location, and terms apply. Nintendo is not a sponsor, co-sponsor, or administrator of this giveaway.

** Free to start; optional in-app purchase available. Persistent Internet and compatible smartphone required. Data charges may apply. Remember to be alert at all times. Stay aware of your surroundings.

About Kura Sushi USA, Inc.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a leading technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept with more than 60 locations in 18 states and Washington D.C. that offers guests a distinctive dining experience built on authentic Japanese cuisine and an engaging revolving sushi service model. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with more than 600 restaurants internationally and 45 years of brand history. For more information and to find a nearby location, please visit https://kurasushi.com and follow us on Facebook @kurasushiusa, Instagram @kurasushi_usa, Twitter @kurasushi_usa, and TikTok @kurasushiusa.

More from the world of Pikmin

You can learn more about the Pikmin games available on the Nintendo Switch family of systems, watch charming Short Movies, read delightful manga-style comic strips, and more at the official Pikmin website: https://pikmin.nintendo.com/

If you'd like to find more Pikmin-themed activities, you can visit the Pikmin section of Play Nintendo: https://play.nintendo.com/themes/friends/pikmin/

SOURCE Kura Sushi USA, Inc.