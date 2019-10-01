Nintex and Avanade Team up to Accelerate Customer Digital Transformation Journey

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced it has formed a strategic partnership with Avanade, the leading digital innovator on the Microsoft ecosystem. The two companies will collaborate to accelerate digital transformation for clients across industries by helping map, manage, and automate departmental, cross-functional, and industry-specific business processes.

With 36,000+ employees globally, Avanade provides market-leading advice and innovative solutions, based on the Microsoft platform, to guide its clients on their digital transformation journeys and differentiate themselves from their competitors. Combined with Nintex's leading process and automation platform capabilities, this partnership will enable Avanade and Nintex customers to accelerate time to value and reduce business costs and operational complexity.

"Partnering with Avanade will enable us to deliver faster results for our enterprise customers as they transition to the cloud and leverage the extensive functionality of the Nintex Process Platform, like advanced workflow and robotic process automation," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "By aligning business processes and goals to specific solutions, Avanade offers clients a significant competitive advantage by accelerating their digital transformation."

"The pace of competition continues to accelerate, and our clients are increasingly understanding how workplace experience (WX) can be a source of meaningful and durable competitive advantage. By combining Avanade's ability to re-design end-to-end EX so that it has parity with CX, with Nintex's process capabilities, we are able to help our clients with genuine and sizeable value realization from their modern workplace investments," said Florin Rotar, Avanade's Modern Workplace Global Lead.

To highlight the power of the partnership, Nintex and Avanade will co-participate in upcoming industry events including this week's Nintex ProcessFest 2019 in Bellevue as well as Business Transformation & Operational Excellence World Summit (BTOES 2020). Both companies will also be exhibitors at Microsoft Ignite.

About Avanade

Avanade is the leading provider of innovative digital and cloud services, business solutions and design-led experiences on the Microsoft ecosystem. Our professionals bring bold, fresh thinking combined with technology, business and industry expertise to help make a human impact on our clients, their customers and their employees. We are the power behind the Accenture Microsoft Business Group, helping companies to engage customers, empower employees, optimize operations and transform products, leveraging the Microsoft platform. Avanade has 36,000 professionals in 25 countries, bringing clients our best thinking through a collaborative culture that honors diversity and reflects the communities in which we operate. Majority owned by Accenture, Avanade was founded in 2000 by Accenture LLP and Microsoft Corporation. Learn more at www.avanade.com.

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector clients across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

