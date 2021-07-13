Nintex Announces 15 Winners of 2021 Nintex Partner Awards

"We are proud to recognize every 2021 Nintex Partner Award winner for their impact delivering digital solutions that improve the way people work with the Nintex Process Platform," said Nintex Chief Executive Office Eric Johnson . "The commitment, expertise, and support of our award-winning channel partners are helping our customers achieve high-impact business results."

Each Nintex Partner Award winner was selected based on measurable business results during Nintex's fiscal year 2021, ending on June 30, 2021. The Nintex Partner Awards celebrate top channel partners who help public and private sector organizations across every industry and geographic region achieve their digital transformation and process excellence goals by leveraging Nintex's process management and automation software.

2021 Nintex Partner Award winners by category and region are available online at https://www.nintex.com/nintex-partner-awards-2021/ and include:

Business Acceleration – strong expansion of automation subscriptions year-over-year:

Americas: Ricoh USA in the United States

in Asia Pacific : Cumulus International Co., Ltd in Thailand

: Cumulus International Co., Ltd in Europe Middle East and Africa : Taqniyat in Saudi Arabia

Business Excellence – bringing the Nintex Process Platform to new organizations:

Americas: Protiviti, Inc. in the United States

Asia Pacific : rapidMATION in Australia

: rapidMATION in Europe Middle East and Africa : SURE Global Technology in Saudi Arabia

Business Transformation – contributing top customer entries to the 2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards:

Americas: Publicis Sapient in the United States

Asia Pacific : System RKK in Singapore

: System RKK in Europe Middle East and Africa : Hub Collab in France

Customer Success – supporting long-term adoption and success of the Nintex Process Platform:

Americas: Boost Strategy Partners in the United States

Asia Pacific : CDS Solution Corp., Ltd. in Thailand

: CDS Solution Corp., Ltd. in Europe Middle East and Africa : Synergi in the United Kingdom

Regional Spotlight – regional market impact and momentum with customers:

Americas: QuantumRhino in the United States

Asia Pacific : LakeTree in New Zealand

: LakeTree in Europe Middle East and Africa : Apendo in Denmark

Learn more about the Nintex Partner Network by visiting, https://partner.nintex.com/.

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

SOURCE Nintex

