Nintex Announces New Capabilities to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Public Sector Agencies

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, a leader in process intelligence and automation, today announced new capabilities to enable public sector agencies to drive efficiency and positive citizen experiences through automation. Nintex announced Nintex Licensing and Permitting, a new pre-built solution that significantly reduces the time, cost, and errors associated with license and permit processes for state and local governments. The new solution also enables digital-first government initiatives, including easy-to-use digital and mobile access to services for citizens. Nintex Licensing and Permitting joins Nintex Automation™ Cloud for Government and Nintex DocGen® for Salesforce as part of Nintex's offerings designed specifically for public sector agencies to build their own automation tools and automate their processes.

"When it comes to government services today, citizens expect the same quick, personalized, and convenient experiences that they receive from the private sector. To meet these expectations, government agencies have turned to technology to modernize but face significant costs and challenges related to technical debt," said Alison Brooks, Research Vice President, Worldwide Smart, Sustainable Cities Program at IDC. "The ability to leverage pre-built solutions designed for specific government use cases provides state and local agencies with a flexible and cost-effective tool to modernize their experiences."

Legacy systems and processes create strain on the citizen experience

According to a 2023 survey, 55% of citizens would like online service options at the state level. As society becomes increasingly digital-first, state and local government agencies face growing constituent expectations for online services that are easy to use and are available for everyday transactions with the government. Unfortunately, paper-based processes and legacy systems that power common interactions, like licenses and permits, create disconnected, error-prone, and lengthy citizen experiences, and put a strain on agency resources.

Improve licensing and permitting processes with Nintex

Licensing and permitting are government processes that regulate and authorize various activities, businesses, and individuals to help ensure they comply with legal and safety standards. Common licenses and permits include medical licenses, building permits, real estate licenses, event permits, driver's licenses, and more.

Historically, state and local government automation implementations for processes like licensing and permitting required a large-scale IT investment and are often expensive, lack flexibility, and have lengthy implementation timelines. With Nintex Licensing and Permitting, agencies have an out-of-the-box solution that enables them to:

Define and manage licenses and permits . Agencies can define and modify permit and license types to be processed by the solution – all through a simple guided setup experience.

. Agencies can define and modify permit and license types to be processed by the solution – all through a simple guided setup experience. Customize approval processes and signature collections. Agencies can modify the approval process, configure payment, and collect signatures for each license and permit type.

Agencies can modify the approval process, configure payment, and collect signatures for each license and permit type. Generate permits. Agencies can define and generate permits for citizens leveraging prebuilt templates to minimize human error or duplicate permits.

Agencies can define and generate permits for citizens leveraging prebuilt templates to minimize human error or duplicate permits. Manage administration of licenses and permits. Agencies can manage permit and license types, complete assigned tasks, see submitted applications, and view dashboards in an easy-to-use portal.

Agencies can manage permit and license types, complete assigned tasks, see submitted applications, and view dashboards in an easy-to-use portal. Accept and process applications. Individuals can sign up for an account, submit applications, check application status, see their payment history, and complete additional tasks through a standardized online portal.

Individuals can sign up for an account, submit applications, check application status, see their payment history, and complete additional tasks through a standardized online portal. Enable digital-first experiences. Agencies can implement digital-first initiatives, like offering mobile access to services, by modernizing the licensing and permitting process.

"As public sector agencies face growing pressure to meet citizen expectations and drive increased efficiency, digital transformation is a key strategy. By moving licensing and permitting processes online, agencies can harness the power of automation to streamline operations and enhance service delivery," said Laura Starr, Sr. Consultant, Intelligent Information Management (IIM) at DocPoint Solutions, Inc. "Nintex Licensing and Permitting is at the forefront of this transformation, improving operational efficiency, reducing delays, and providing a superior citizen experience. This tool is not just a step forward in modernizing government operations; it is a crucial element of our partnership as we continue to address the evolving needs of the public sector and drive meaningful change through digital innovation."

Public sector organizations at federal, state, and local levels face pressure to modernize

A 2024 Center for Digital Government report found that nearly two-thirds of government IT teams still conduct 25% or more of their tasks manually. While agencies at all levels want to modernize their processes, many face challenges like constrained budgets, staffing shortages, and legacy technologies. With growing pressures to drive efficiency and streamline processes, agencies at all levels need technology that can automate inefficient processes, break down silos, and scale services.

Transform government operations, services, and engagement with Nintex

In the past, federal, state, and local agencies have taken traditional lift-and-shift modernization approaches that have left them with siloed technology and fragmented experiences. To meet digital transformation expectations, agencies can achieve more with less and remove the need for large-scale IT investments by leveraging process automation software.

Nintex Automation™ Cloud for Government enables government agencies and defense contractors to easily automate forms, workflows, tasks, and documents through simple drag-and-drop visual design tools.

Earlier this year, Nintex Automation™ Cloud for Government attained FedRAMP® Authorized status at the Moderate security impact level from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), meeting the stringent standards for cloud security set by the U.S. federal government.

"Nintex has a long history of serving the unique needs of the public sector at every level," said Shawn Mitchell, Director, Public Sector at Nintex. "Government agencies face significant challenges around technology sprawl, staffing shortages, and budgetary constraints, driving the need for automation solutions tailored to the public sector. With our existing process intelligence and application development tools plus new pre-built solutions, Nintex is making it easier for public sector agencies to apply automation without the time and cost associated with a major IT implementation."

Nintex is trusted by public-sector agencies across the US and the world, including the City of Denver, Denmark Ministry of Health, New Zealand Fire Service, and more, to improve efficiency and compliance, as well as streamline and enhance the citizen experience.

See why federal, state, and local agencies, defense agencies, higher education institutions, and government contractors trust Nintex to automate inefficiencies and deliver positive user experiences.

