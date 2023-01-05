Company appoints industry exec to lead Sales and Marketing for the Nintex Process Platform

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced the appointment of Jen Bailin as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). She joins Nintex having spent more than two decades leading high performance sales and marketing teams at SAP, Microsoft, Salesforce, Cisco, and AWS.

Bailin will work closely with the Nintex executive team and the board to develop and execute the company's go-to-market strategy, and will be critical in helping the team meet and exceed top-line and bottom-line growth targets.

Nintex appoints Jen Bailin as its new chief commercial officer to develop and execute the company’s go-to-market strategy.

"Jen has led sales and marketing teams at some of the largest technology companies on the planet," said Eric Johnson, Nintex CEO. "As our business continues to grow even in a challenging market, we know that leaders like Jen can help take us to the next level."

"Nintex has built a reputation as a company that has deep process expertise coupled with software, and services that organizations of all sizes can use to reduce costs, manage process risk and compliance, and eliminate manual processes," said Jen Bailin. "But what sets them apart is the fact that customers trust Nintex to help them fulfil a set of business priorities that they can't do on their own."

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

