Nintex Appoints Niranjan Vijayaragavan as its New Chief Product Officer

News provided by

Nintex

07 Jul, 2023, 12:10 ET

Company appoints industry exec to lead Product, Design & Engineering and take automation to the next level.

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced the appointment of Niranjan Vijayaragavan as Chief Product Officer. He brings more than two decades of technology leadership experience to Nintex, having driven product strategy, vision and execution at organizations like Microsoft, BCG, Expedia, Avalara and—most recently—at Nuna, a health-tech company.

Continue Reading
Niranjan Vijayaragavan appointed as Chief Product Officer to lead Product, Design & Engineering and take automation to the next level at Nintex. (PRNewsfoto/Nintex)
Niranjan Vijayaragavan appointed as Chief Product Officer to lead Product, Design & Engineering and take automation to the next level at Nintex. (PRNewsfoto/Nintex)

Niranjan will work closely with the executive team and the board to help define Nintex's product strategy and execute for scale. Process automation is being transformed through artificial intelligence, creating new opportunities for innovation and growth.

"To lead in this new era of automation and artificial intelligence requires someone with perpetual curiosity and a growth mindset," said Amit Mathradas, Nintex CEO. "Niranjan, is a proven product leader who's capable of building innovative products and solutions at scale."

"Despite step changes in technology, several sectors and domains remain under-automated, impacting the pace and effectiveness of their businesses. Many SaaS companies are exploring to serve this need, but few can do it at scale in the way Nintex can," said Niranjan Vijayaragavan, Nintex CPO. "Nintex's deep process expertise and portfolio of automation products, combined with the power of artificial intelligence, can unlock incredible value for customers that will transform their business. I'm excited to join this talented team and help unlock this potential." 

Niranjan will start with Nintex on July 10th, 2023, and report to Amit Mathradas, Nintex CEO.

Media Contact
[email protected]

About Nintex
Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

SOURCE Nintex

Also from this source

Nintex transition plan announced following workflow retirement in Microsoft 365

Nintex Names Amit Mathradas Chief Executive Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.