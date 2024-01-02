Nintex completes its acquisition of Skuid

News provided by

Nintex USA Inc.

02 Jan, 2024, 10:03 ET

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, a leader in process intelligence and automation, announced it has closed its acquisition of low-code cloud platform Skuid, following the deal agreement announcement on December 12, 2023.

Read the full press release about the proposed acquisition: Nintex reaches definitive agreement to acquire Skuid, a low-code application development product with easy design and build capabilities for operational leaders

Media Contact
[email protected] 

About Nintex 
Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

SOURCE Nintex USA Inc.

Also from this source

Nintex reaches definitive agreement to acquire Skuid, a low-code application development product with easy design and build capabilities for operational leaders

Nintex reaches definitive agreement to acquire Skuid, a low-code application development product with easy design and build capabilities for operational leaders

Nintex, a leader in process intelligence and automation, has acquired Skuid, a low-code cloud platform that allows operational leaders to rapidly...
Nintex appoints Asana head of global customer experience Neeracha Taychakhoonavudh to Board of Directors and Lucid Software executive Sean Goldstein as Chief Revenue Officer

Nintex appoints Asana head of global customer experience Neeracha Taychakhoonavudh to Board of Directors and Lucid Software executive Sean Goldstein as Chief Revenue Officer

Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, has expanded its board of directors and executive team with accomplished global...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.