Nintex Honored with Innovator Award for 4th Consecutive Year by Aragon Research for Workflow and Content Automation

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex , the global standard for process management and automation, announced that the company is the recipient of the 2019 Aragon Research Innovator Award for outstanding technology innovation in Workflow and Content Automation (WCA). This marks the fourth consecutive year that Aragon has recognized Nintex for its industry leadership. Aragon Research CEO and Founder, Jim Lundy, presented the award to Nintex Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, Dustin Grosse, at the Aragon Research Award Ceremony and Holiday Reception on December 5 in Redwood City, Calif.

"Nintex is fortunate to have great technology, customers, partners and employees all fueling our continued success," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "Digital process innovation is an incredibly strategic asset for business made increasingly more powerful when it is well managed, automated and optimized. We're honored to be recognized for our technology leadership by Aragon Research and remain 100 percent committed to helping our worldwide Nintex Community achieve their 2020 digital transformation goals by leveraging the power of Nintex process management and automation."

Aragon also recognized Corporate Communications Manager Elise Harrington with the 2019 Aragon Research Women in Technology Award for public relations, demonstrating her impressive communications work with Nintex customers this past year. SFMTA Productivity Services Manager Virdis Gamble said, "With Elise Harrington's help I was able to successfully communicate our digital transformation journey and showcase many of the awesome solutions we've built using Nintex Workflow and Forms."

The Women in Technology Award recognizes the achievements of women who have demonstrated outstanding personal and professional growth and significantly contributed to the technology industry. 2019 marks the third year in a row where a woman leader from Nintex has been honored by Aragon and an independent panel of judges, first in 2017 with now Nintex Vice President of Corporate Marketing Kristin Treat being recognized for her public relations leadership and last year, in 2018, with Associate General Counsel Camden Hillas for her legal leadership.

The Aragon Research Innovator Awards recognize providers utilizing visionary technology to actively disrupt, inform and lead the evolution of their markets. Over the past 18 months, Nintex has expanded its award-winning Nintex Process Platform known for its powerful and easy-to-use workflow automation, document automation, digital forms, mobile app and process analytics capabilities, to include visual process mapping and business process management, Nintex Promapp®, and robotic process automation, Nintex RPA.

To learn more about the Nintex Process Platform, visit www.nintex.com.

Media Contact

Laetitia Smith

Nintex

laetitia.smith@nintex.com

cell: +64 (21) 154-7114

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector clients across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. The identification of an Aragon Research award winner is not an endorsement by Aragon Research of any vendor, product, or service.

SOURCE Nintex

Related Links

http://www.nintex.com

