Nintex Honors 18 Organizations with 2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards

"We congratulate all of our 2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award winners for their inspiring digital transformation success this past year," said Nintex Chief Executive Officer Eric Johnson. "We applaud all of these award-winning organizations for their success in improving the way people work with the Nintex Process Platform."

Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) achieved top honors as the 2021 Nintex Champion. This innovative, independently owned Florida bottler is successfully automating simple to sophisticated business processes across its departments and operating locations in the state of Florida with Nintex capabilities. By leveraging the full Nintex Process Platform for process management and automation, including process mapping, workflow automation, RPA and more, Coke Florida has quickly mapped, managed, and optimized workflows across its entire operations helping efficiently support the company's growth. Coke Florida has also implemented solutions on the Nintex Process Platform to ensure its employees, vendors and customers are safe which has been critically important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more about Coca-Cola Beverages Florida's Nintex success visit: https://www.nintex.com/case-study/coca-cola-beverages-florida/

Two 2021 Healthcare Heroes are also being recognized as part of this year's awards program. Baptist Health and Los Angeles County, Department of Health Services (DHS)/Internal Services Departments are being honored for their organizations' innovative use of the Nintex Process Platform to rapidly respond to public health needs in 2020.

2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards winners by award category are available online at https://www.nintex.com/solution-innovation-awards-2021/ and include:

2021 Nintex Champion

Coca-Cola Beverages Florida

COVID-19 Heroes

Baptist Health

Los Angeles County, Department of Health Services (DHS)/Internal Services Departments

Regional Transformation Leaders

Americas: KBR from Houston, Texas , USA

, USA Asia Pacific : Hanes Australasia from Hartwell, Victoria, Australia

: Hanes Australasia from Hartwell, Europe Middle East and Africa : Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Game Changing Solution-Specific Deployments

Improved Operational Performance with Nintex Drawloop®: HMT

Achieved Process Excellence with Nintex Promapp®: Hitachi Vantara

Enhanced Customer Experience with Nintex RPA: National Gallery Singapore

Delivered productivity with Nintex K2: Jio Platforms

Industry Breakthroughs

Education: Hernando County School District

School District Engineering & Construction: RG Construction

Financial Services: BDO Australia

Health & Life Sciences: Rakuten Medical, Inc.

Manufacturing: E.T. Browne Drug Company, Inc.

Non-Profit: Matchis Foundation

Public Sector: City of Toronto – Corporate Security

Business Continuity

Capital Bank, N.A.

The Nintex Solution Innovation award winners were selected by a panel of judges based on nominations submitted directly by Nintex customers or Nintex partners. The awards recognize customer organizations in every industry and geography for their digital transformation success with the Nintex Process Platform. The Business Transformation category of the 2021 Nintex Partner Awards recognizes Nintex Partners for top customer entries in this year's Solution Innovation Awards program. The complete 2021 Nintex Partner Awards announcement will be shared in July 2021.

To learn how more organizations are achieving digital transformation and improving the way people work with the Nintex Process Platform, visit https://www.nintex.com/why-nintex/case-studies/.

