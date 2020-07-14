Nintex Honors Top Partners with Nintex 2020 Partner Awards

"Every 2020 Nintex Partner Award winner has incredible expertise with the Nintex platform to improve the way people work," said Nintex Chief Executive Officer, Eric Johnson. "This year's award-winning group of channel partners has an unwavering commitment to help companies more quickly go-digital even in the most challenging of times."

Every year the Nintex Partner Awards celebrate the top channel partners who help government agencies and commercial enterprises across every major industry like financial services, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, and many more achieve high impact business results through improvements in process management and automation.

The 2020 winners consist of an elite group of Nintex partners who are digitally transforming the way people work with Nintex solutions that include: Nintex Promapp® for process mapping; robotic process automation (RPA) with Nintex RPA; digital forms, mobile apps, and workflow automation, with Nintex Forms, Nintex Mobile Apps, and Nintex Workflow; document automation with Nintex Drawloop DocGen®; and e-Signatures with Nintex Sign™ powered by Adobe Sign.

2020 Nintex Partner Award Winners

This year's Nintex Partner Award program features six categories including a new one for business continuity to recognize partners that have helped customer organizations successfully navigate workplace and workforce changes with automation and improved business processes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Nintex Partner Award winners, promoted online at https://www.nintex.com/nintex-partner-awards-2020/, include the following channel organizations:

Business Acceleration – recognizing partners strongly expanding automation subscriptions year-over-year:

AMER: OranguTech Inc.

APAC: Myriad Technologies

EMEA: International Software Solutions

Business Continuity – recognizing partners that have helped customer organizations successfully navigate workplace and workforce changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

AMER: Moss Adams

APAC: Synergy

EMEA: Evolusys SA

Business Excellence – recognizing partners bringing the Nintex Process Platform to new and renewing companies:

AMER: DocPoint Solutions

APAC: Provoke Solutions NZ Limited

EMEA: amexus Informationstechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Business Transformation – recognizing partners with top entries to Nintex 2020 Solution Innovation Awards:

AMER: Pacific BPA

APAC: System RKK

EMEA: Synergi

Customer Success – recognizing partners driving innovative use cases and adoption of the Nintex Process Platform:

AMER: Protiviti

APAC: Insight Enterprises Australia Pty Ltd

EMEA: Data One GmbH

Regional Spotlight – recognizing partners for their regional market impact and momentum with local customers:

AMER: Elantis Solutions Inc.

APAC: SXiQ

EMEA: Resemble Systems

To learn more about the Nintex Partner Network, visit https://www.nintex.com/partner-overview/.

