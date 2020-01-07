Nintex Introduces Process Templates to Help Organizations Expedite Automation

One of the biggest challenges in process mapping and automation has been the inability to share examples across customers. The new process accelerator gallery is accessible on Nintex.com and the Nintex Community site at https://gallery.nintex.com , making it easy for Nintex customers and partners to view and download templates for Nintex Promapp® process maps, automated workflows, RPA botflows, and enterprise application connectors.

"Process management and automation should be easy to use and quick to deploy across organizations," said Nintex Chief Product Officer Neal Gottsacker. "Nintex's new process template gallery is designed with this in mind and ensures that every Nintex customer and every partner can realize the benefits of automation faster."

The gallery includes more than four dozen templates across business departments such as IT, Operations, Procurement, Sales and Marketing, HR, Finance, and many more. New templates are being added every month and address the common question for users new to automation as well as those looking to expand their process excellence initiatives – what does a good process and workflow look like?

"Customers often ask us for compelling examples of how to get the most out of the Nintex platform," said busitec CEO Henning Eiben. "Nintex's new gallery of connectors along with process maps, workflow and botflow templates is like a one-stop-shop – our customers can get right to work and take advantage of what other organizations have done."

The Nintex process accelerator gallery includes a variety of templates and pre-built connectors to accelerate process management and automation, including:

Nintex Promapp process templates – a powerful starting point for understanding the steps in a process and the participants involved.

– a powerful starting point for understanding the steps in a process and the participants involved. RPA botflow templates – quickly apply RPA to tasks that execute the same way every time.

– quickly apply RPA to tasks that execute the same way every time. Workflow automation templates – best for processes that call for collaboration, judgment, and decisions.

– best for processes that call for collaboration, judgment, and decisions. Pre-built connectors – easily integrate business applications into automated workflows simply by dragging the connector into the Nintex design canvas.

"The new templates and pre-built connectors from Nintex give customers a fast track to maximize their ROI," said Ben Stori, Office 365 Solutions Architect for sdg. "Nintex's process templates are basically a customizable starter pack to reduce development time, save money and accelerate training. This is a significant value-add for Nintex customers."

The Nintex Process Platform is a complete and powerful toolkit that IT teams, ops professionals and business analysts turn to every day and includes: Nintex Promapp , Nintex Forms & Mobile Apps, Nintex Workflow, Nintex RPA , DocGen®, Nintex Sign™ powered by Adobe Sign, and Nintex process analytics. With Nintex, organizations can quickly manage, automate and optimize their business processes all within one digital process automation platform.

Hundreds of partners and more than 8,000 customers in more than 90 countries leverage the Nintex Process Platform to map and manage their business processes. The breadth of capabilities Nintex offers allows users to leverage the right form of automation for every business need.

