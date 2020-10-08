Nintex Launches New Easy-to-Use and Powerful Workflow Cloud Automation Tools

This next generation of the Nintex Workflow Cloud features new object support and permission management for data sources to provide secure, easy-to-use ways to create sophisticated workflows with speed and ease, and new capabilities to create even more connectors using the powerful Nintex Xtensions™ framework. Also included are new SharePoint Online Start Events, 20 more SharePoint Connectors, and easy developer options to make it even simpler and quicker to integrate workflows across systems of record and content repositories.

"Our latest Nintex Workflow Cloud innovations underscore our commitment to put the power of easy-to-use software in the hands of people who love to improve processes and automate work across every organization," said Nintex Chief Product Officer Neal Gottsacker. "We're excited to see organizations in nearly every industry achieving rapid digital transformation by visually mapping, quickly automating, and continuously optimizing processes and workflows with Nintex's complete, cloud-based process management and automation platform."

Automating more with Nintex Workflow Cloud

Nintex Workflow Cloud is designed to grow with every organization as the business scales and adapts to planned or unexpected changes. Organizations who standardize on Nintex report achieving rapid digital transformation by effectively mapping processes, identifying areas for automation, and efficiently automating with the platform's built-in tools for digital forms, mobile apps, workflow automation, robotic process automation, document automation, and eSignatures.

Notable new features, functionality and benefits provided by the Nintex Workflow Cloud include:

Object support, which creates more integrations for current and new workflows with different APIs and systems of record, including Microsoft 365, Google, Salesforce, and others.

New advanced tagging capabilities for faster discovery of created processes.

A complete suite of SharePoint capabilities including Start Events which allow workflows in Nintex Workflow Cloud to be triggered by actions in SharePoint Online, for example: creating a new item or document.

An online process accelerator gallery, https://gallery.nintex.com/, featuring hundreds of free downloadable templates to jumpstart automation in many areas like customer service, finance, legal, HR, IT, procurement, operations, sales & marketing. Templates include process maps, workflows, botflows, connectors, and tools.

Improving the way people work, live, and learn with Nintex Workflow Cloud

Government agencies and commercial enterprises in every geography and industry like technology, healthcare, manufacturing, banking, government, and more are successfully mapping business processes in Nintex Promapp® and rapidly automating workflows and digitizing forms with Nintex Workflow, Nintex RPA and Nintex Forms – generating faster results, cost-savings, and improving digital experiences for customers, employees, partners, visitors, vendors, and more.

Organizations from technology leaders like Zoom, to construction companies like BNBuilders, to museums like The National Gallery Singapore, and learning institutions like Trinity Grammar School in Australia, have standardized on Nintex Workflow Cloud to improve the way people work, live, and learn.

Eliminating critical process pains with Nintex Workflow Cloud

2020 has been an unprecedented year for nearly every organization in the world because of the impacts of COVID-19. In recent months, the following four organizations turned to Nintex Workflow Cloud to quickly solve, in a matter of hours and/or days, their process pain points with automation:

In response to an increase in channel sales, customer demand:

"The amount of manual touches we needed was very difficult for us even at the lower, pre-COVID-19 volume. We would never have been able to keep up without our use of Nintex," Zoom Channel Operations Manager Yesenia Orozco. "Now, we're not only keeping up with much higher volume, but sending auto-confirmations to partners consistently and in real-time, as opposed to taking up to 3 days."

Read the case study at https://www.nintex.com/case-study/zoom-video-communications-inc/.

In response to worker safety and jobsite compliance:

"Thanks to the drag-and-drop functionality of Nintex Workflow Cloud I was able to put the first iteration together in just one day," said BNBuilders Solutions Engineer Shawn Namdar. "First thing the next morning I was demoing the solution to our crisis response team."

Read the case study at https://www.nintex.com/case-study/bnbuilders/.

In response to visitor safety and contact tracing:

"Implementing the visitor registration form so quickly just wouldn't have been possible without Nintex Workflow Cloud," said The National Gallery Singapore's IT Manager. "It made solving a business-critical problem fast and simple."

Read the case study at https://www.nintex.com/case-study/national-gallery-singapore/.

In response to a shift to remote learning and need for remote student roll call:

"The school had to rapidly find an alternative. When we realized how quickly we could build a solution with Nintex, we knew it was the right choice," said Trinity Grammar School Head of ICT Paul Queeney.

Read the case study at https://www.nintex.com/case-study/trinity-grammar-school/.

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector clients across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

