Nintex Named a Leader in Digital Process Automation for Wide Deployments by Independent Research Firm

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex , the global standard for process management and automation, today announced Forrester Research has named Nintex a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation For Wide Deployments, Q1 2019. Nintex received the highest scores in two of the three main evaluation categories, strategy and market presence, and reported among the top scores in six of 10 top-level criteria.

Forrester analyzed the 10 most significant vendors in digital process automation for wide deployments, referring to the category as DPA wide. Within the report, Forrester defines DPA wide as "all about rapid development of process applications" and suggests customers should look for providers who provide strong process and process orchestration capabilities, low-code tools that support rapid development of hundreds of applications, and the ability for IT to govern a lot of applications that are deployed quickly.

According to Forrester, "Nintex leads the charge to make businesspeople into developers… [and] has customers that have scaled to tens of thousands of applications deployed, the vast majority of which were developed by businesspeople without formal coding skills. Nintex offers particularly deep integration with SharePoint (where it cut its teeth). In 2015, it acquired Drawloop and added Salesforce support, where it provides excellent document assembly as well as strong embedded custom workflow capabilities. However, Nintex has also effectively re-platformed as a standalone, independent cloud offering. Its recent acquisition of Promapp for process mapping ups its game for addressing complex process re-engineering opportunities."

Nintex received among the highest scores of vendors reviewed in the following criteria: vision and strategy, training, community, and marketplace; partners; commercial model; revenue generated by DPA wide sales; and number of enterprise customers.

The Nintex Platform is the industry's most complete process management and automation platform with the company's addition of native eSignature capabilities (Nintex Sign™ powered by Adobe Sign) in January 2019 and its acquisition of robotic process automation provider, EnableSoft, maker of Foxtrot RPA, on March 4, 2019. With Nintex, customers can quickly manage, automate and optimize their business processes all within one powerful and easy-to-use digital business platform. Hundreds of partners and more than 8,000 customers, in more than 90 countries, leverage the Nintex Platform every day to map and manage their business processes while automating those best suited for workflow automation or RPA, to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

Nintex believes its new ranking as a leader from Forrester confirms the breadth and depth of the company's capabilities for process management and process automation, which today include Nintex Promapp™, Nintex Forms & Mobile Apps, Nintex Workflow & RPA Bots, DocGen® & Nintex Sign and Nintex Hawkeye™. Nintex has been recognized as a leader in two other recent reports: The Aragon Research Globe™ for Digital Transaction Management, 2019 and The Aragon Research Globe for Digital Business Platforms, 2018. A November 2018 commissioned Forrester Consulting study, The Total Economic Impact™ of Nintex Workflow for Office 365, also found the business impact, productivity gains and cost savings associated with investing in the Nintex Platform by analyzing two of Nintex's global enterprise customers, operating in the pharmaceutical and manufacturing industries, who have years of experience and results with the platform's capabilities.

Download a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation for Wide Deployments, Q1 FY19 at https://www.nintex.com/resources/forresterwave-dpa-2019/.

Media Contact

Kristin Treat

Nintex

kristin.treat@nintex.com

cell: (215) 317-9091

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector clients across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Nintex

Related Links

https://www.nintex.com/

