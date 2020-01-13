Nintex Names Ben Brewer Chief Revenue Officer

Brewer leads the Nintex global sales organization, managing sales leaders and professionals based in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, to achieve Nintex's aggressive quarterly sales goals and profitability targets. He also oversees the company's sales operations and renewals teams helping efficiently scale Nintex's entire sales program.

Brewer brings more than a decade of global SaaS sales expertise from one of the world's most successful software companies, SAP Concur, where most recently he led the company's SMB business unit with more than $200 million in annual bookings and 1,100 employees. He specializes in building long-lasting partnerships as well as creating velocity-based selling teams.

"Ben's deep SaaS experience and selling success, coupled with his positive energy and collaborative style, will ensure Nintex continues to dominate the market with the industry's most complete, powerful and easy-to-use process management and automation platform," says Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "We can't wait to see what Ben and his team will achieve across the global Nintex community in 2020."

"I couldn't be more excited to join Nintex at this stage of the company's growth and to work side-by-side Nintex's committed sales professionals and impressive partner network," says Brewer. "Every company in every industry is looking to digitally transform and outpace the competition. Customers who leverage the Nintex platform to manage, automate and optimize business processes gain strong competitive advantages."

Brewer holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from Washington State University, lives in the Seattle area, will work from Nintex headquarters in Bellevue, Wash., and travel frequently to support Nintex sales across the globe.

