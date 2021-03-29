Nintex Partner Program Receives 5-Star Rating from CRN for Third Consecutive Year

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized the Nintex Partner Program with a 5-Star rating in the 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide. 2021 is the third consecutive year that CRN has recognized Nintex for its global partner program leadership.

The Nintex Partner Program is comprised of hundreds of channel and ISV partners with wide and deep expertise in process management, workflow automation, robotic process automation and document automation. Nintex partners work with public and private sector organizations in every industry to manage, automate and optimize a wide-range of business processes with the powerful and easy-to-use capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform.

"Partners are integral to Nintex and to our customers in achieving their digital transformation goals," said Nintex Vice President, Channel Sales and Strategy Joe Peterson. "Our partners are industry experts in all areas of process and automation and are committed to delivering best-in-class solutions powered by Nintex software to organizations around the world."

Nintex's partner program offers comprehensive support and resources including pre-sales assistance, co-funded marketing campaigns, demonstration environments, technical training, sales training, referrals, an online partner portal, and more.

The annual CRN Partner Program Guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs.

Each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

"As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business," said CEO of The Channel Company Blaine Raddon. "CRN's 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization's program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel."

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG .

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

