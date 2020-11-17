Nintex Ranked a Leader in Workflow and Content Automation by Aragon Research

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced that Aragon Research has named the company a leader in The Aragon Research Globe™ for Workflow and Content Automation (WCA). Within its latest vendor evaluation report, Aragon reviewed 14 key software providers on the basis of strategy and performance and states that the WCA market is becoming a strategic pillar in digital transformation.

Aragon reports that "the shift to digital has been pushed forward due to COVID-19" with many enterprises investing more in tools that help them automate all of their processes to become fully digital even faster. With WCA software, cumbersome manual processes that impede worker productivity can be eliminated as business processes can be executed quickly when the creation and routing of content is automated.

To download a complimentary copy of Aragon's WCA Globe for 2020 visit: https://www.nintex.com/resources/aragon-research-globe-wca-2020

"We are focused on improving the way people work, from wherever they work, by delivering automation software that is easy-to-use and powerful," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "The Nintex Process Platform is designed to help organizations accelerate digital transformation by quickly turning their manual, paper-based and repetitive processes into digital forms and workflows."

With the Nintex Process Platform, commercial enterprises and government agencies are successfully designing and deploying streamlined digital processes that delight employees and are improving customer and partner experiences. Today, more than 10,000 organizations, including more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, and hundreds of partners worldwide standardize on Nintex to automate work and to maintain a competitive advantage.

"WCA platforms are becoming smarter and are powering a number of new enterprise applications that completely automate old forms-based processes," said Aragon CEO and Lead Analyst, Jim Lundy. "WCA solutions accelerate the rate at which information flows between enterprises, people, and important business systems to shorten process cycle times and increase accuracy."

In the report, Nintex is highlighted as an innovative software vendor that "has helped to pioneer a no-code/low-code approach to both content and process automation that allows IT professionals, business ops, and analysts to quickly and easily automate complete processes." Aragon also notes the company's recent acquisition of K2 Software, Inc. stating that "Nintex is well positioned to continue gaining market share and driving faster innovation."

Process management and automation capabilities offered within the company's next generation cloud automation platform, Nintex Workflow Cloud, include: Nintex Promapp® for process mapping; Nintex Forms and Nintex Workflow for creating process apps and automated workflows with clicks, not code; Nintex RPA for automating repetitive tasks, Nintex DocGen® for automating document creation; and Nintex Analytics for optimizing workflows.

To experience the ease and power of the Nintex platform, request a demo at https://www.nintex.com/request-demo/.

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

