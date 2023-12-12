Nintex reaches definitive agreement to acquire Skuid, a low-code application development product with easy design and build capabilities for operational leaders

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, a leader in process intelligence and automation, has acquired Skuid, a low-code cloud platform that allows operational leaders to rapidly design and develop business applications for their departments and teams. 

Business leaders are increasingly powering their teams with user-friendly, powerful, purpose-built applications to surface insights and drive productivity. Great app dev products put more power into the business to design and build applications that solve problems for their team. Successful Skuid customers focus on building apps that deliver rapid ROI, such as consolidating data across finance and HR systems to make it intuitive for day-to-day users or consolidating tools to drive productivity for a sales team. 

Skuid helps more than 600 companies design, build and deploy user-friendly business applications that bring together data and workflows from across their organization. Customers are provided with a highly design-centric application composer, supported by a modern scalable technology backend, so they can iterate and launch with speed and agility. 

"Skuid has an incredible product that allows customers to build engaging applications for complex business needs using low code technologies," said Niranjan Vijayaragavan, chief product officer at Nintex. "Combining Skuid with Nintex's powerful process automation portfolio, unified through a shared platform, will allow customers to easily build holistic digital experiences to drive efficiency and speed, instilling decision-making confidence across their business. The complementary nature of our capabilities makes this acquisition a fantastic fit."

As the latest addition to the Nintex portfolio, Skuid will help businesses:

  • Rapidly build and deploy purpose-built applications without writing code
  • Unify data from across the organization into an intuitive user experience
  • Build use case-specific interfaces that are intuitive to the operational leaders
  • Extend the application to trigger sophisticated workflows, task and document automation

Combining Skuid's depth in low-code application development with Nintex's leadership in process intelligence and automation provides compelling integrated value for businesses. The power of a combined platform will allow customers to optimize their business with domain-specific solutions that are configurable to their unique needs and easy to build and scale as their needs grow. 

"Like the Nintex team, we want operational leaders across a business to own powerful technologies to drive intelligence and efficiency for their teams," said Ryan Niemann, CEO of Skuid. "Skuid is a perfect extension of the Nintex Process Platform, and together we can help business leaders continuously design, create, and deliver powerful apps that streamline operations and make significant impact."

The deal is subject to the completion of closing conditions. Nintex and Skuid expect to close the transaction in the coming weeks.

About Nintex
Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

