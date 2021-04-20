Nintex Recognized as Leader in G2 Enterprise Grid Reports for 3rd Consecutive Year

The G2 Grid processes aggregate information from customer reviews to score software technology offerings by market presence, sentiment, and usability. Enterprises looking to acquire new technology can filter information provided in G2 Grid reports. Spring 2021 is the 12th consecutive quarter Nintex has been recognized in the G2 Enterprise Grid. Nintex has also received consistent recognition in the G2 Grid for mid-market and small business segments.

"To receive G2 leadership rankings for our suite of software solutions year-after-year is very rewarding for every team member at Nintex," says Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "This is especially true for our product and engineering teams who are passionate about delivering digital process automation capabilities that are both powerful and easy to use. Feedback from our global community, those customers and partners that leverage Nintex every day, helps us to prioritize where we will invest next and how we will extend our platform capabilities to meet our customers' digital transformation needs."

Today more than 10,000 leading organizations in every industry are automating work and improving business processes with Nintex. Many of these customers have shared their experiences on G2, posting more than 1,000 reviews about how their organizations are driving process efficiency and delivering measurable business impact with Nintex Promapp®, Nintex Workflow, Nintex Forms, Nintex RPA, and more. Customer reviews from enterprise users include:

Document critical business processes

"[Nintex] Promapp guides users through digitally documented processes and reveals areas for process improvement."

"With Nintex RPA the complex tasks become simpler."

"The reason for selecting Nintex in our organization was very simple, it is easy to use."

"We have done 2 years' worth of work in 3 weeks using Nintex Forms."

"Definitely consider [the Nintex platform] if you want to increase the productivity in your organization."

To learn more about how organizations have standardized on Nintex for their process management and automation needs, visit https://www.nintex.com/using-nintex/case-studies/.

Media Contact

Kristin Treat

Nintex

[email protected]

cell: +1 (215) 317-9091

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Nintex

