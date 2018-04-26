Nintex Recognized as one of the UK's Best Workplaces™ in 2018

LONDON, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the world's leader in intelligent process automation (IPA), has been named to the UK's Best Workplaces™ ranking by Great Place to Work®. This is the second year in a row where Nintex has been recognized by its United Kingdom-based employees as an organization that promotes trust, camaraderie, and celebrates results.

Nintex, the world’s leader in intelligent process automation (IPA), has been named to the UK’s Best Workplaces™ ranking by Great Place to Work®. Nintex offers competitive salaries, flexible working environments, and generous employee benefits. The company has a solid track record of winning awards for culture and innovative IPA technology, including its cloud-first platform Nintex Workflow Cloud. To learn more about job opportunities, visit https://careers.nintex.com/.

"We're thrilled to be continually recognized as a great place to work," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "Our company runs on three core tenants: don't wait, deliver on commitments, and operate with respect. As our leaders and employees advocate and demonstrate these principles, Nintex will continue to flourish."

Nintex was recognized in this year's medium category, designed for organizations with between 50-499 employees. The company currently employs more than 60 people in London and more than 400 globally, and ranked along with 66 other medium-sized UK organizations.

UK's Best Workplaces ranking surveys employees (Trust Index®), the results of which represent two-thirds of the company's final score. The remaining third is the Culture Audit, a business-driven questionnaire that Great Place to Work uses to understand and evaluate the organization's HR and leadership practices, policies, and culture.

To see open positions at Nintex offices including Australia, Dubai, United Kingdom, United States, and Malaysia, visit https://careers.nintex.com/.

About Nintex

Nintex is the world's leader in intelligent process automation (IPA) with more than 7,500 enterprise clients and 1,700 partners in 90 countries who have built and published millions of workflow applications. With its unmatched breadth of capability and platform support delivered by unique architectural capabilities, Nintex empowers the line of business and IT departments to quickly automate, orchestrate, and optimize hundreds of manual processes to progress on the journey to digital transformation. Nintex Workflow Cloud®, the company's cloud platform, connects with all content repositories, systems of record, and people to consistently fuel successful business outcomes. Visit www.nintex.com to learn more.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® UK is a consultancy specializing in workplace culture, helping organizations to create exceptional, high performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued. We help employers improve recruitment, retention and productivity by putting employees at the heart of the organization, analyzing what they think and feel and identifying the real issues that need to be addressed. Part of a global organization, we apply data and insights from approximately 10,000 organizations across the world to benchmark individual performance and advise employers on how to continuously improve employee engagement and wellbeing and so help build and sustain business performance. We run the Best Workplaces™ awards to enable the organizations we work with celebrate their achievements, build their employer brand and inspire others to take action.

