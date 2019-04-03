Nintex Recognized by TrustRadius with 2019 Top Rated Awards

"Receiving Top Rated recognition from TrustRadius, based directly on our customers' input, is incredible validation of our process management and automation capabilities," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson . "We remain committed to improving the way that people work by providing our Nintex community with the industry's most complete, powerful and easy to use platform."

Everyday more than 8,000 public and private sector organizations worldwide leverage the powerful process management and automation capabilities of the Nintex Process Cloud to manage, automate and optimize departmental to industry-specific business processes. Capabilities of the platform include Nintex Promapp™, Nintex Forms & Mobile Apps, Nintex Workflow, Nintex Foxtrot RPA, DocGen®, Nintex Sign™ powered by Adobe Sign, and Nintex Hawkeye™.

The Nintex Platform has received more than 120 TrustRadius ratings and reviews from customers who have shared their satisfaction of Nintex, how they are using the platform's capabilities to drive efficiency and process excellence across their organization. Customer review highlights includes the following feedback:

Increased productivity with Nintex, driving time savings and improved efficiency . "One example is a solution that required at least 20 man hours of work a week, gaining approvals and tracking activity of a process. By utilizing the functionality of the Nintex Platform we were able to take that down to about 15 minutes of man hours needed to complete this activity, all the while allowing the business to follow and audit activities while in process."

driving time savings and improved efficiency Improved customer satisfaction with Nintex, thanks to creating a streamlined and seamless experience . "Like many IT organizations, we want IT to be viewed as a solution and technology enabler, not a roadblock, and Nintex Forms and Workflow has been a strategic partner in that vision."

thanks to creating a streamlined and seamless experience A low barrier to entry with Nintex , empowering users outside of IT to automate and optimize processes . "As Nintex is a codeless platform to develop workflows, everyone finds it easy to develop simple to complex workflows in a short span of time without engaging a dedicated developer."

, empowering users outside of IT to automate and optimize processes High functionality and usability with Nintex, significantly beyond competitive offerings. "Nintex is easily integrated into SharePoint so our users were able to get up and running immediately. Nintex is very intuitive so no formal training was needed. The K2 team took a year to get trained and get all of the servers running before we were able to start delivering solutions in K2. So far, Nintex has given us a much larger return on our investment than K2 has."

TrustRadius is one of the most trusted sites for B2B software reviews. B2B technology buyers frequently turn to TrustRadius.com, which boasts more than 168,000 verified reviews and ratings, to make informed purchasing decisions. The Top Rated Awards are based entirely on customer feedback and were established in 2016, quickly becoming an industry standard for unbiased recognition of the best B2B technology products.

To sign up for a live demo of the Nintex Platform, visit https://www.nintex.com/request-demo/ .

