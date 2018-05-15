Nintex Study Identifies Broken IT Processes that Expose Companies to Risk

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the world's leader in intelligent process automation (IPA), reveals in its latest study the most broken processes in today's workplaces. IT troubleshooting processes are so ineffective that employees are foregoing IT policies, opting for unsanctioned personal devices or apps to provide a quick fix for unsolved IT tickets.

The study, "Definitive Guide to Corporate America's Most Broken Processes," found that 62 percent of employees at U.S. companies with more than 1,000 employees observe broken IT processes within their organization. Line of business employees often feel the impact of those broken processes first. More than half of respondents say their company's tech troubleshooting process lead them to take IT into their own hands.

Activities related to IT identified as a broken process by respondents include:

40 percent cite using unsanctioned devices or apps as a direct result of unresolved IT issues

60 percent of IT employees cite using unsanctioned apps or devices because of unresolved IT problems

19 percent cite deprovisioning of employees who've left the company

"IT is instrumental to keeping businesses at the forefront of innovation and staying ahead of the competition," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "The impact of fixing broken IT processes is immediate and allows IT departments to focus on what they do best."

Johnson explains that IT is often bogged down with small troubleshooting tasks while still responsible for driving larger initiatives like digital transformation. Because they are so busy, IT struggles to help resolve employees' technology issues, stalling productivity and driving end users to unsanctioned tools as a result. The newest data shows that when organizations realize the value of streamlining everyday IT processes, they can see a significant rise in compliance and employee satisfaction.

The top five most broken processes identified by the Nintex study include:

1) Technology troubleshooting

2) Access to tools and documents that enable good job performance

3) Annual performance reviews

4) Promotions

5) Employee onboarding

Learn more by downloading the "Definitive Guide to Corporate America's Most Broken Processes" at https://info.nintex.com/CNT-CORP-AMBPS-0118_Registration.html.

Media Contact

Kristin Treat

kristin.treat@nintex.com

cell: (215) 317-9091

About Nintex

Nintex is the world's leader in intelligent process automation (IPA) with more than 7,500 enterprise clients and 1,700 partners in 90 countries who have built and published millions of workflow applications. With its unmatched breadth of capability and platform support delivered by unique architectural capabilities, Nintex empowers the line of business and IT departments to quickly automate, orchestrate and optimize hundreds of manual processes to progress on the journey to digital transformation. Nintex Workflow Cloud®, the company's cloud platform, connects with all content repositories, systems of record, and people to consistently fuel successful business outcomes. Visit www.nintex.com to learn more.

Study Methodology

The study by Nintex was conducted by Lucid Research in July 2017 and completed by 1,000 full-time employees at U.S. enterprises with more than 1,000 employees. The individuals surveyed hold roles in key functional areas like HR, sales, finance, and IT.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nintex-study-identifies-broken-it-processes-that-expose-companies-to-risk-300647199.html

SOURCE Nintex

Related Links

http://www.nintex.com

