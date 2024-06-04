Nintex Unveils Latest AI Capabilities to Accelerate Process Management and Workflow Automation

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, a leader in process intelligence and automation, today announced new AI-powered improvements across the Nintex Process Platform that significantly reduce the time required to document, manage, and automate business processes. The new features add to the growing portfolio of AI capabilities across the Nintex Process Platform.

"Business leaders are grappling with complex processes that connect a multitude of technology systems and manage enormous amounts of data, so much so that their productivity is hampered rather than helped. For many businesses, the hardest step in getting started with streamlining how work gets done is understanding, documenting, and managing this complexity," said Niranjan Vijayaragavan, Chief Product Officer at Nintex. "The new AI-enabled capabilities we've introduced today allow teams to easily capture the process complexity within their organizations to build and expand an automation program that helps increase productivity across their teams."

Document processes quicker with AI to launch automation programs

Historically, getting started with process mapping required businesses to manually document processes. The newest process intelligence features of the Nintex Process Platform allow businesses to automate an often cumbersome first step in the process automation process by integrating and automating the creation and tooling of process maps. New capabilities include:

Process Capture : Automate the creation of process maps leveraging the output of AI-powered text prompts and activity recordings captured from end users. This feature within Nintex Process Manager removes the need to manually document processes while aligning processes across roles and enabling designers and automation builders to follow best practices.

: Automate the creation of process maps leveraging the output of AI-powered text prompts and activity recordings captured from end users. This feature within Nintex Process Manager removes the need to manually document processes while aligning processes across roles and enabling designers and automation builders to follow best practices. Import from Microsoft Visio: Import static process diagrams from Microsoft Visio with the help of machine learning and AI to generate dynamic BPMN models, which can then be converted to Nintex process maps, helping businesses save time and make processes easily consumable by both business and IT users.

Accelerate workflow creation with Generative AI

The latest workflow capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform leverage generative AI and native data storage to easily generate workflow automation. Businesses no longer require custom design to get started, but instead can simply use natural language to describe what is needed or use process maps to have Nintex automatically generate a powerful workflow to get them started. New capabilities include:

Workflow Generator : Easily create workflows using simple text descriptions. Powered by generative AI, the Nintex Workflow Generator capability relies on best practices from thousands of workflows to create and suggest workflow patterns to streamline complex work.

: Easily create workflows using simple text descriptions. Powered by generative AI, the Nintex Workflow Generator capability relies on best practices from thousands of workflows to create and suggest workflow patterns to streamline complex work. Data Tables: Improve reliability, reduce complexity, and deliver automation faster with a native repository for storing, managing, and connecting process-related data.

Add chatbots powered by Generative AI models to your applications

Chatbots enable businesses to personalize the customer experience, save costs of customer engagements, and more. The new chatbot development feature of the Nintex Process Platform allows users to leverage their own generative AI models to build chatbots across a variety of use cases.

Chatbot Builder: Easily create chatbots for your applications leveraging your own OpenAI models using Nintex's no-code chatbot component. This feature allows businesses to improve the personalization and productivity of customer-facing interfaces for a wide range of use cases like customer support, service, status requests, and sales inquiries.

The new workflow and application development features build upon other AI-powered features recently released by Nintex, including Form Generator, Form Translator, and Nintex Assistant.

To learn more about the new features of the Nintex Process Platform, visit www.nintex.com/whats-new.

