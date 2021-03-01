Nintex Workflow Cloud Helps Zoom Improve Channel Order Process

"Nintex helped us keep up with our increase in demand," said Yesenia Orozco, Channel Operations Manager at Zoom. "Now, we're not only keeping up with much higher volume, but we're sending out auto-confirmations to partners consistently and in real-time."

Zoom's video-first unified communications platform helps businesses and organizations around the world bring their teams together. Previously, Zoom's channel operations team, which serves enterprise customers via distributers and other partners, used partially manual processing and tracking of new channel orders to the point of provisioning. The company implemented solutions for order management, but still required channel operations personnel to handle each order six or more times, to create quotes, obtain approvals, and to implement the new accounts.

Zoom's channel operations team initially considered a robotic process automation (RPA) solution, but it lacked the flexibility required to deal with numerous channel partners and varying requirements. The team, after significant research, discovered Nintex Workflow Cloud offers flexibility and the enterprise scalability Zoom needed in a workflow automation software solution.

In just three weeks, Pacific BPA, a Nintex Premier Partner, and Zoom designed and deployed a powerful solution built on Nintex Workflow Cloud. When a new order is entered in Zendesk, a digital workflow is triggered which automates every interaction between Zendesk and Salesforce. The Nintex workflow updates all systems, automates reminders to the sales team to create partner-specific purchase orders, and sends notifications of status updates to the channel operations, sales, and provisioning teams.

"We built the entire solution on Nintex Workflow Cloud, integrating with Zendesk and Salesforce, without writing a single line of code," said Alex Viera, Solution Architect at Pacific BPA. "There was a lot of pressure to get this solution right, and Nintex was the perfect fit."

As businesses moved their activities online, Zoom quickly experienced an exponential growth including its channel market. The company's workflow solution with Nintex now handles 90 percent of Zoom's channel orders, 50 percent more than originally expected and sends 100 percent of the partner confirmation emails in real-time.

To experience the ease and power of Nintex Workflow Cloud for automating enterprise-wide business processes request a demo at https://www.nintex.com/request-demo/.

Media Contact

Kristin Treat

[email protected]

cell: (215) 317-9091

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Nintex

Related Links

http://www.nintex.com

