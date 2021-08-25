Nintex Workflow Wonders Webinar Series Features Digital Transformation Successes

Nintex launched its Workflow Wonders webinar series in August 2020 to celebrate digital transformation successes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar series provides real-world examples of how people have turned to the process management and automation capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform to drive productivity, digitally transform, and to successfully navigate COVID-19 challenges.

"Nearly half the Fortune 500 already utilise Nintex to manage and automate processes that improve the way people work," said Nintex Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Dustin Grosse. "We are delighted to share innovative and inspiring ways leading organisations are solving business challenges, driving greater efficiencies, eliminating paper and achieving digital transformation goals with the Nintex Process Platform."

Today more than 10,000 organisations are already digitising business processes with the powerful, easy-to-use and complete automation capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform. Over the last 16 months, digital business initiatives have become more important than ever as enterprises and public-sector agencies look to improve customer experiences and worker productivity during pandemic-driven work-from-home challenges.

The webinar series features customer organisations in a variety of major industries leveraging Nintex technologies like Nintex Promapp®, Nintex Forms, Nintex Workflow, Nintex Drawloop® DocGen for Salesforce, Nintex RPA, Nintex Mobile and App Studio, Nintex Analytics and more. More than a dozen episodes of Workflow Wonders are available to watch on-demand and feature industry leaders and non-profits like New Belgium Brewing Company, Flight Centre Travel Group, Lands' End, Meals on Wheels of Central Texas, and more.

To learn more and to register for the next Workflow Wonders webinar, visit https://www.nintex.com/workflow-wonders/.

Media Contact

Kristin Treat Nintex [email protected]

cell: (215) 317-9091



About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organisations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

SOURCE Nintex

Related Links

http://www.nintex.com

