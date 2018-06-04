Nintex's Cosima Von Kries to Speak at Wonder Women in Tech Conference

LONDON, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the world's leader in intelligent process automation (IPA), is pleased to announce that Technical Evangelist Cosima Von Kries has been invited to present at Wonder Women Tech's second London International Conference on Friday, June 15, 2018.

Nintex Technical Evangelist Cosima Von Kries is committed to helping customers and partners improve operational efficiencies, quality and usability through the use of technology. Von Kries has deep knowledge of Microsoft SharePoint and Office 365 and how these systems of record interact and are enhanced by the Nintex Platform to automate, optimise and orchestrate sophisticated business processes for enterprise organizations.

The theme of this year's conference is #WEAREINNOVATORS. Von Kries will discuss her career success as a woman in technology during an interactive panel session. Invited speakers will share personal and professional stories of empowerment and inspiration to hundreds of attendees who currently have or seek roles in science, technology, engineering, arts, math and innovation.

"Cosima is a rising star in the field of technology," said Nintex VP Felix Gremlich. "She is solutions-oriented and provides valuable technical guidance to Nintex customers and partners to help them achieve their desired outcomes with intelligent process automation."

