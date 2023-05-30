NIO Emerging Carmaker Strategy Research Report 2023: NIO is Deploying Battery Swap and Sub-Brands for the Knockout Match in 2023

DUBLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Carmaker Strategy Research Report, 2023 - NIO" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

NIO is deploying battery swap and sub-brands for the knockout match in 2023.

In 2022, the sales surged by 32.3% year on year, being concentrated in first-tier cities.

In 2022, NIO sold 120,134 cars, up by 32.3% on an annual basis, specifically:

ES6, ET7 and EC6 were the top three models by sales, of which 42,319 ES6 cars were sold, accounting for 35.2% of the total sales. As ES7, ET7 and ET5 ("775") were delivered, they saw a rising share of sales. Among them, the sales proportion of ET7 grew fastest, up to 19.1%.

By province, Zhejiang (26,747 units), Jiangsu (18,105 units) and Guangdong (15,626 units) ranked top three by sales.

NIO's cars are largely sold in first-tier cities. In 2022, the first three cities by sales were Shanghai (15,467 units), Hangzhou (10,890 units) and Beijing (6,776 units); users in first-tier cities swept 69.9%, down 5.9 percentage points on the previous year.

Lay out the construction of Power Swap stations

To boost sales in third-and fourth-tier cities, NIO has doubled down on the layout of battery swap infrastructure, and has planned to add 1,000 swap stations in 2023 instead of the originally planned 400, of which: about 400 stations will be built at highway service areas or intersections; another 600 stations will be deployed in urban areas, especially in third- and fourth-tier cities and counties where there is a certain user base but without battery swap stations.

Establish sub-brands to explore the lower end of the market, and enable cockpit and driving integration in the models under the third brand

In 2022, NIO delivered ET7, ES7 and ET5, three models based on the NT2 platform, and switched from NT1 (the perception system includes cameras, ultrasonic radar, etc.) to NT2 (the perception system adds LiDAR, and upgrades cameras to the high-definition for L4 autonomous driving).

In the first half of 2023, NIO plans to deliver five new NT2-based models and a total of 200,000 cars, and develop the NT3 platform (supporting battery swap and 800V fast charging technology, and carrying batteries made by NIO).

Phase in Navigate on Pilot (NOP) and Power Swap Assist features

In terms of the evolution of driving assistance functions, NT1-based models feature NOP (pushed with the NIO OS 2.7.0 in October 2020), and NT2-based models support NOP+ (NOP+beta was pushed in December 2022). In the first half of 2023, NT2-based models will gradually introduce the NOP and Power Swap features via OTA updates, specifically: allowing cars to complete the route planning for battery swap on highways; intelligently navigating cars to a Power Swap station in a highway service area; supporting cars to automatically drive away from the service area after automatic battery swapping, and re-enter highways.

Highlight immersive cockpit experience and build smartphone and IVI integration

In terms of cockpit experience, NIO's PanoCinema Intelligent Cockpit comes with the standard configuration of 23 speaker units, which are laid out according to the 7.1.4 channel scheme with 20-channel 1000W power amplifier outputs. Active tuning algorithms and Dolby Atmos bring immersive listening experience.

Based on XR OS, NIO's self-developed exclusive automotive AR operation interface, users can control AR and cockpit functions via NOMI voice assistant, NIO Air Ring and the dedicated smartphone App, when wearing AR glasses. In the future, AR glasses are expected to be combined with HUD or AR HUD. According to the latest patent of AR glasses from NIO in January 2023, its next-generation AR glasses can realize display of vehicle information.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Profile

1.1 Basic Information

1.2 R&D Layout

1.3 Production Models

1.4 Sales

1.5 Financing

1.6 Investment

1.7 Delivery History and Planning

1.8 Strategy and Business Models

1.9 Layout in European Market

2 Electronic and Electrical Architecture

2.1 Automotive Architecture Evolution

2.2 The First-generation EEA: Composition

2.3 The Second-generation EEA: Composition

2.4 Next-generation EEA: Composition

2.5 EEA Comparison between NIO and Other Emerging Carmakers

3 APP User Operation

3.1 APP Version Iteration

3.2 APP Interface Analysis

3.3 Core Functions of APP - Discovery Section: Home Page

3.4 Core Functions of APP - Friends

3.5 Core Functions of APP - Car

3.6 Core Functions of APP - Product Categories and Sales Channels of Surprise

3.7 Core Functions of APP - My

3.8 APP User Service System Operation Strategy

3.9 APP User Growth System - Application Scenarios of NIO Value

3.10 Registers and DAU of APP

4 Electric Technology

4.1 Model Introduction

4.2 "Electric Drive, Battery, Electric Control" Technology

4.3 Battery Swap Network Layout

4.4 Charging Network Layout

4.5 Usage Ratio of Power-on Scenarios and Power-on Cloud Service Platform

4.6 Dynamics in Electrification Cooperation

4.7 'Electric Drive, Battery, Electric Control' and Major Electrical Suppliers

5 Intelligent Driving Technology

5.1 Functional Evolution of Autonomous Driving

5.2 Autonomous Driving Chip R&D Layout

5.3 Autonomous Driving Software Profit Models

5.4 NIO Pilot Function of the First-generation Driver Assistance System

5.5 NIO NAD Function of the Second-generation Driver Assistance System

5.6 Driver Assistance System Hardware Comparison between NIO and Other Emerging Carmakers

5.7 Introduction to NOP+

5.8 Development Roadmap of Automated Parking

5.9 Autonomous Driving Cooperating Models and Dynamics

5.10 Main Autonomous Driving Suppliers of ET5/ET7

6 Intelligent Cockpit Technology

6.1 IVI System Iteration

6.2 IVI Development Strategy

6.3 OTA Development Process and Update Modes

6.4 Intelligent Cockpit R&D Strategy and Direction

6.5 IoV Security Protection Measures

6.6 Dynamics of Cooperation in IoV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y403oh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

For Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets